What were the charges against Robert Dear? 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting explored as suspected shooter dies in federal custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - DECEMBER 09: An El Paso County Deputy asks defendant Robert Lewis Dear to keep quiet during a court appearance December 09, 2015 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. El Paso County prosecutors filed formal charges against Lewis in the November 27 Planned Parenthood attack in which University of Colorado Colorado Springs police officer Garrett Swasey, Iraq war veteran Ke'Arre Stewart and Jennifer Markovsky, mother of two were killed. (Photo by Andy Cross-Pool/Getty Images)

Robert Dear, the suspect in connection to the 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado, died in federal custody. The same has been confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday. According to reports, Dear allegedly opened fire and killed three people in the incident.

Reports suggested that Dear passed away on October 22, Saturday, at a medical center for federal prisoners in Springfield, Missouri. Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed that Dear died of natural causes. The New York Times reported that after surrendering, Robert Dear faced 179 felony charges, including multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

The reports suggested that he, however, was indicted on 68 counts in federal court. Despite being charged in 2019, Robert Dear was found incompetent to stand trial multiple times. The New York Times reported that at one point, Dear said that the purpose of the exam to determine his competency to stand trial was to drug him and "make me a zombie."

According to The Independent, the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit upheld a decision taken by a federal judge back in 2022 regarding the situation. The judgement suggested Dear be forcefully medicated in order to make him competent to stand trial. However, the order was objected to by Dear's lawyers, who cited that the side effects could negatively impact his health conditions.

Robert Dear has previously called himself the "warrior for the babies"

As previously mentioned, Robert Dear was named as the suspected shooter responsible for the 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting. According to reports by The Independent, Dear called himself the "warrior for the babies." At one point, during his hearing, Robert Dear was allegedly heard saying the statement, "I'm guilty. There's no trial," and "I'm a warrior for the babies."

In November 2015, a mass shooting killed three people, and many sustained injuries. Reports suggested that Dear expressed his anti-abortion views several times during the court hearings. According to authorities, Robert Dear opened fire from outside the facility before charging inside.

A five-hour-long siege happened before the suspect surrendered. According to federal prosecutors, Dear had a dozen firearms, propane tanks, and over 500 rounds of ammunition on him when he went to the clinic.

In 2016, a psychiatric evaluation of Dear took place, which led to a diagnosis of paranoid delusional disorder. This further led to him being unfit to stand trial. In 2019, he was indicted but was declared unfit to stand trial yet again in the year 2021. As per the US Department of Justice, Robert Dear went to the clinic that day because they offered abortion services and he wanted to wage "war."

According to reports, when Dear barged into the facility, there were 27 people there. This included health care professionals as well as many patients. Dear allegedly shot at first responders as well. The siege led to the killing of University of Colorado Colorado Springs Police Officer Garrett Swasey, as confirmed by the department.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office has now said that the office will dismiss Dear's case post his death.

​