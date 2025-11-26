What is "mechanical asphyxia"? Carnival Cruise ship victim Anna Kepner's death certificate explained

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JUNE 03: Carnival Miracle, a 88,500 GT Spirit-class cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line, sails the Tagus River after departure from the cruise terminal on June 03, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal. Tourism in Portugal reached record figures in 2024, exceeding 27 billion euros in revenue, an increase of 8.8% compared to 2023. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

More than two weeks after Anna Kepner was found dead on a Carnival Cruise ship, the 18-year-old's death certificate has been obtained by the press. Mirror reports that the certificate rules Kepner's death as a homicide, with "mechanical asphyxia" mentioned as its cause.

WebMD defines "asphyxia" as a life-threatening situation when your body's oxgyen intake is interrupted. Such an interruption in your breathing process can lead to you passing out and even lose your life.

Mechanical (or physical) asphyxia occurs when an object or external force prevents you from breathing.

The death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard the Carnival Horizon has officially been ruled a homicide, according to her death certificate. The document lists cause of death as "mechanical asphyxia" and the date of injury as November 6th while the teen was on a family cruise.

Anna's death certificate lists the date of her injury as November 6, which indicates she passed away on that very day. Per BBC, Kepner's body was found in the room by a maid the next morning, lying under her bed wrapped in a blanket, with life vests covering her.

The 18-year-old belonged to Titsuville, Florida, and was cheerleader in her high school. She was on the carnival cruise ship on a family vacation, accompanied by her father - Christopher Kepner, stepmother - Heather Wright, two step-siblings, and grandparents - Barbara and Jeffrey Kepner.

Anna Kepner's grandparents claimed her stepbrother is a suspect

The family of the 18-year-old found hidden under a bed on a Carnival cruise speaks out after her stepbrother was named a suspect.



pic.twitter.com/Rfusp1sHRh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 24, 2025

Anna Kepner's death certificate comes after the interview of her grandparents with ABC News, where the couple grieved the death of their granddaughter.

Barbara Kepner told the media outlet:

"We were all having a great time. I couldn't fathom why anyone would wanna hurt my baby."

Meanwhile, Jeffrey revealed Anna's intention of joining the US Navy after her graduation next year in May, adding:

"We were looking forward to seeing her grow... The cruise itself wasn't what made me excited. It was the fact that I was gonna get to spend another week with my youngest son and his family and all the grandkids."

Barbara further recalled that Anna had been facing discomfort due to her braces on the last day of her life.

However, despite it all, by the night, she decided to dress up and join her family at the cruise casino. Her last words to her grandmother were:

"Meemaw, I love you guys, I'll see you later."

On the subject of suspects, Anna's granny mentioned her step-brother, who is a minor, saying:

"He was in the room with her, he was the only one seen coming and going. I can't accuse him because I don't know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something."

When asked if the minor had said anything about that night to them, Barbara said:

"In his own words, he said he does not remember what happened."

Despite the interview, the officials involved in Kepner's homicide investigation have not named any suspects so far.

