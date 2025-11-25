Benny Blanco's mother survives frightening home invasion after intruders shatter door (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

A scary burglary happened late Monday night in Studio City - tied to the mom of famous music producer Benny Blanco. According to local NBC4 coverage, Sandra Levin was at her LA home when two people wearing masks supposedly barged in by breaking a sliding glass door.

She dashed up the stairs, shutting herself in a restroom as they walked around inside. Police showed up close to 9:30 at night on Shadyglade Avenue, according to LAPD reports, once a call came in. Afterward, authorities confirmed Levin was the person they were after, connecting her openly with Blanco. At this point, investigators keep looking into what sparked the incident while hunting for those involved.

Sandra Levin scares off two masked intruders during a late-night break-in at her LA home

A scary break-in happened late at night in the LA residence of Sandra Levin when two guys wearing masks reportedly forced their way into the house, police said. Instead of going through the front, they slipped in via a side glass door on the ground floor.

As soon as she heard noises, Benny Blanco's mother bolted up toward a bathroom just above. While poking her head out slightly, she spotted one man near the bedroom linked to that bathroom - startling both sides. They turned around fast and ran off without grabbing anything, as reported by NBC4.

At almost the same time, a security system went off, signaling help right after they vanished from sight. Police said nobody got hurt, no items went missing, yet it’s still unknown if the suspects had guns. Officers are checking what proof they can find - maybe video clips - and trying to figure out if this was just a chance thing or if someone picked that house on purpose while the case keeps moving.

