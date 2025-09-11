Inside Selena Gomez’s wedding plans: what did she share about marrying Benny Blanco?

The singer has opened up about her vision, traditions and what matters most as she plans her big day with Benny Blanco.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is finally sharing new details about her wedding to her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Gomez has been talking openly about her plans for their special day and what parts are still up in the air.

Fans and the media are getting more and more excited, but the couple has made it clear that they are not in a hurry to start planning. Gomez has provided a few details about their goals and planning and said that she feels "very lucky" for this time in her life.



The latest on Selena Gomez’s wedding planning as she talks about marrying Benny Blanco and what they’re envisioning together

Over recent months, Gomez has gradually revealed several concrete and tentative pieces of her wedding planning while being careful to avoid speculation. In response to a question on the planning process on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she stated

“It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky … It’s going well. I’m so excited.”

She joked that Martin Short will be the ring bearer and confirmed that her longtime friends and co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin are invited. Gomez and Blanco made it known earlier in 2025 that despite being engaged, their hectic schedules had prevented them from finalizing many wedding-related preparations. Blanco described the wedding as something “chill” in tone.

In interviews, Gomez talked about gathering inspiration, especially via Pinterest but said she wasn’t quite sure yet which direction they’d take. According to sources, the wedding may be held in Montecito, California, in late September 2025 potentially at a private location where guests would be shuttled or transported. Several friends and celebrities, such as Ed Sheeran and Paris Hilton, have already received invitations.

But Gomez has also said she does not plan to convert, as both she and Blanco want to preserve both their values and backgrounds. Other personal touches include skipping certain classic wedding rituals like a formal “first dance” as Gomez has expressed embarrassment at the idea and seems likely to forgo it but would like a dance with her grandfather.

Lastly, Gomez shared her thoughts on her attitude and stated that she feels more grounded and conscious of her wants in life and in a partner now that she is dating Benny Blanco. She has hinted that she would not have been prepared for this commitment if they had dated sooner.