New pictures of Selena Gomez’s custom Ralph Lauren wedding outfits go viral on social media

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 5, 2025, 82ND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

After Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Santa Barbara last week (on September 27, 2025), the Rare Beauty founder broke the internet by posting a carousel of her wedding outfits, all of which were custom Ralph Lauren pieces, on Instagram.

Selena Gomez looked ethereal in her custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress. pic.twitter.com/A84WLhIWi1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2025

The pictures of her outfits have since gone viral on social media, attracting countless praises and compliments from the netizens.

"Selena looking like she walked straight out a Disney finale, dude really married the main character." - commented an X user.

"Mabel really is a princess." - wrote another.

"If you told me this was the Childlike Empress, I'd believe it." - added a third one.

"Wow… Selena didn’t just wear a dress, she wore a moment. Ralph Lauren really created art here" - replied a fourth netizen.

The Bluest Flame singer's post opened with a floor-length, lace dress featuring a halter neck and structured corset. Supposed to be her wedding ceremony gown, the picture was also re-shared by Ralph Lauren's official Instagram handle, with the caption:

"The Ceremony Dress: A custom silk lace dress featuring 300 hand-shaped and applied lace flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset, embroidered with an inscription of the couple's initials and wedding date."

Pictures of Gomez's ceremony gown were followed by a second gown - also white, floor-length, and halter neck, with a long lace train and a small bouquet of white lilies in hand.

Selena Gomez also wore two different gowns for her reception - both of which were shorter than floor length and white in color.

One of the pictures features her kissing Blanco as they danced together in their reception, while in another, they both posed with cocktails in their hands while standing next to their wedding cake, with the music producer giving her a peck on her cheek.

A close-up of their wedding cake was also featured in Selena's carousel - it was an elegant white, heart-shaped cake with "just married" on top, and a figure of the couple standing next to it.

Benny Blanco's stylist breaks down his wedding outfits

As Selena Gomez's wedding outfits steal the spotlight, let's not forget about the groom. In a latest sit-down with E! News, the music producer's stylist, Chloé Badaway, opened up about the ensembles he wore throughout the weekend's wedding festivities.

Badaway revealed that Blanco wanted a classic look for his wedding ceremony, saying:

"He really wanted to look like a grown man marrying the love of his life. You know, I really wanted him to be his best self."

Blanco wore a custom Ralph Lauren three-piece tuxedo, featuring a shawl-collar vest and vintage cufflinks and studs sewn into the shirt.

His sparkling watch was another attraction in his attire. Badaway shared that it was a custom Jacob & Co. watch made of 18-carat white gold set with baguette-cut diamonds, calling it "thin, dainty, beautiful". Benny paired the watch with a diamond and platinum tennis bracelet - also designed by Jacob & Co.

The producer's wedding band was also designed by the jewelry brand, with two custom, sentimental details for the couple. The inside of the band not only had their wedding date engraved but also a small ruby and aquamarine embedded, which happen to be their respective birthstones.

