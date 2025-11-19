Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's luxury wedding registry reportedly includes a baby changing table suggesting they intend to start a family soon

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: (L to R) Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay, Adam Peaty, guest, Matilda Ramsay and guest attend "Night Of The Stars" hosted by Gordon Ramsay at Lucky Cat, 22 Bishopsgate on October 5, 2025 in London, England. Over 150 of the world's most decorated Michelin star chefs descended on London to celebrate Gordon Ramsay's new AppleTV+ series "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars". (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Studio Ramsay)

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are seemingly all set for their luxury wedding on December 27. Meanwhile, reports suggested that the couple have selected a very expensive wedding gift list with items ranging from a baby changing table to a fancy mahogany table. While the list reportedly had some expensive items, it also had some cheaper ones, like a £42 photo frame.

What caught attention was the couple apparently including a £350 worth baby changing table on the list, suggesting that they might be planning to start a family soon. According to The Daily Mail, the baby changing table is basically a Japandi rattan baby chest changer in light oak.

Some other gifts reportedly mentioned on the list were a £1.8k barbecue oven, a £1k mahogany table, an £800 Luna Home woven cream recliner chair with footstool, a £130 Sadra rattan log basket, a £189 Elvan nude-color basket throw, and a £48 Rama set of five black wall hooks. According to reports by The Daily Mail, the cheapest item on the list was worth £23.

Apart from Gordon Ramsay, Holly's dad, some celebrities who are on the guest list at the wedding are David and Victoria Beckham. The details about the present list popped up days after a feud happened in Adam Peaty's family.

Adam Peaty's mother has reportedly been uninvited from his wedding with Holly Ramsay next month

British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his partner, Holly Ramsay, found themselves in the middle of a pre-wedding drama. According to The Standard, Peaty's mother, Caroline, was not invited to Holly's hen party. The event was, however, attended by Victoria Beckham and Holly's mother, Tana.

Reports now suggest that Caroline has been barred from attending the wedding of her own son. According to reports by The UK Sun, most relatives from Adam's side of the family have been uninvited from attending the wedding. As of now, the only member to be attending the ceremony is Adam Peaty's sister. Caroline told The Daily Mail,

"I know it's the end. But please, the message I want Adam to hear is no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, and you can come home and talk to me at any point."

Caroline further added that she hoped that Adam and Holly have a successful marriage and live a happy life together. Caroline even accused Gordon Ramsay and his family of pulling her son away from her. Speaking to The Daily Mail, she described their family as "insular." She further said that she still hopes to attend the wedding and watch Adam and Holly tie the knot.

"I love him; he's still my little boy," said Adam Peaty's mother.

According to Caroline, the drama started when Adam's extended family was not invited to the couple's engagement ceremony. The pre-wedding drama worsened after Caroline reportedly saw photos from Holly Ramsay's hen party that happened at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

She added that she was at home taking care of George, Adam Peaty's son from his previous relationship, while the hen was happening. Caroline Peaty claimed that she was affected by the latest course of events. As of now, Gordon Ramsay has not issued an official statement addressing the family feud.