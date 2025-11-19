Did Olivia Nuzzi release a song called Jail bait? Viral claim explored amid memoir controversy

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Reporter Olivia Nuzzi attends Pivot MIA at 1 Hotel South Beach on February 16, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Claims about journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s teen-pop career have emerged on social media.

Amid the ongoing controversy, a song titled “Jailbait,” attributed to musician Livvy, surfaced online. Many sleuths on social media were able to discover a 2010 Pop Just blog post dedicated to the debut single from then-16-year-old singer/songwriter. Netizens have claimed that Livvy is actually Olivia Nuzzi.

A press release about the song, published on PRLog, quotes the artist, who describes her song as:

“Jailbait' is about the role of the underaged, hyper-s**ualized girl in society. That girl who takes half naked photos of herself in the mirror with her camera phone. It's about p***ographic ideals infiltrating our collective consciousness - this obsession with youth and beauty. I'm not saying that any of this is wrong, I'm simply stating that it is. This song is me coming to a societal realization.”

The 2010 Pop Just blog post also featured a link to a Myspace profile linked to Jailbait artist Livvy. While the profile is currently removed, a 2009 archived version features an old picture of Olivia Nuzzi, who was also around 16 at that time, with a bio that reads:

“Livvy is a sixteen year old singer, songwriter and actress. A former Wilhelmina model, she has appeared in various commercials, films, television programs and print ads since her start in the business at the age of five.”

Ladies and gentlemen, Olivia “Livvy” Nuzzi’s single “Jail Bait!” Thanks to @wkbdyb for finding this sonic masterpiece.https://t.co/ZhanPBLY5r — Jeremy Fassler (@J_fassler) November 19, 2025

Later, freelance journalist Jeremy Fassler also shared the alleged Livvy song, which an X user, @wkbdyb, had initially found.

The online claims, the resurfaced Myspace profile, suggest that the singer reportedly released the song Jailbait in 2010. However, Nuzzi has yet to address the social media assertions, leaving them unconfirmed. The author-journalist is currently in the news for her upcoming memoir, which is scheduled for release in December.

More about Olivia Nuzzi’s memoir controversy and alleged relationship with RFK Jr.

The former New York magazine correspondent has been making news since the announcement of her upcoming book, American Canto. The memoir is expected to provide Olivia Nuzzi’s perspective on her alleged relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she avoided naming.

The controversy stems from allegations that emerged in September 2024, when Oliver Darcy reported on a scandal involving Nuzzi and RFK Jr. The political journalist was put on leave, while the New York magazine hired law firm Davis Wright Tremaine to review her work during the 2024 campaign.

Nuzzi had met RFK at the end of 2023 and published a profile on him. She later admitted to having a personal relationship with the politician, which New York magazine confirmed in a press release:

“Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”

The magazine clarified its stance:

“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.”

Eventually, the internal investigation did not find any inaccuracies or evidence of bias in her work; however, Nuzzi and New York magazine parted ways. Despite the controversy, RFK Jr. and his team refuted the allegations, maintaining that Kennedy only ever met Nuzzi in connection with his New York magazine profile.

Olivia, on the other hand, asserted that the relationship was non-physical and rather “emotional and digital in nature.” The scandal led to Nuzzi's ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza breaking up with her. Recently, he also alleged that his former fiancée had a relationship with South Carolina Governor and 2020 presidential candidate Mark Sanford.

While Olivia lost her job after the controversy, she was hired by Vanity Fair in September 2025 as its new West Coast Editor.