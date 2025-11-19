King’s Hawaiian Remixes Bing Crosby’s “Mele Kalikimaka” for Its 75th Anniversary Celebration

King's Hawaiian is joining forces with the Bing Crosby legacy to mark 75 years of holiday cheer, island vibes, and family customs. This well-known bread maker - loved for its fluffy, sugary buns - is pairing up with Crosby’s classic tune 'Mele Kalikimaka' to honor their common roots.

To celebrate, they're rolling out reimagined versions of favorite holiday tunes, along with a fun music clip and a special-time-only item that highlights culture, taste, and warm island greetings.

King's Hawaiian rings in the holidays with a playful 'Mele Kalikimaka' collab inspired by Bing Crosby

King's Hawaiian is ringing in the holidays with a fun throwback twist - teaming up around Bing Crosby's famous "Mele Kalikimaka" tune. At the heart of it? A one-of-a-kind GingerBREAD House kit you can actually eat, built using their signature soft rolls instead of gingerbread. Inside, find those sweet buns, frosting, tropical-themed candy bits, and a tiny record with a scannable QR code that plays Crosby's timeless track while you bake or munch.

It costs $19.50, sits online right now at kingshawaiian.com, but won't stick around forever. Alongside this tasty drop comes fresh audio: Hawaii-raised Iam Tongi - who took home American Idol gold - laid down a new cover of the holiday hit. He also teamed up virtually with Crosby via a split-version duet blending old-school charm with modern tone.

That two-song pack drops worldwide come November 21st - including a just-released video teaser and an option to claim your copy early, as reported by PR Newswire.

The Crosby estate and Primary Wave both pitched this moment as comfort food, loved ones, and melodies mashed into one cozy vibe. For Tongi, going full circle like this felt dreamlike - especially recalling how he used to belt out Christmas songs house-hopping across the islands.

The big reveal ties into King's Hawaiian's 75 years of history - started as a tiny spot in Hilo, grew into a household favorite, now ranks second only to turkey when it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas treats, moved so many rolls last year they'd wrap around the planet almost four full laps.

To keep that energy going, the company dropped a festive push called "It's Not the Holidays Without King's Hawaiian," hitting screens on TV, online spots, and social feeds all through the winter season.

