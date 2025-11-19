How many children does Mila Kunis have? Actress makes rare comment about son

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland (Image via Getty)

Actress Mila Kunis recently made rare comments about her and her husband Ashton Kutcher's eight-year-old son, Dimitri, one of their two children.

Speaking about her son's birthday plans to Access Hollywood at the premiere of her movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday, November 17, Mila said:

"It's my son turning 9 so it usually involves some form of activity."

She further walked the interviewer through what her son might do on his ninth birthday.

"It could be football, it could be racing cars, it could be laser tag, it could be any and all of those things," she said.

Later on the red carpet, she told People Magazine why she only takes on one movie a year:

"I do a movie a year because I shoot when my kids are out of school, so yes, you'll see me in one movie a year."

Before welcoming their son, Dimitri, on November 30, 2016, Mila and Ashton welcomed their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, on October 1, 2014.

"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy," Ashton wrote on his website.

The couple first met in 1988 while filming That '70s Show. The couple did not begin dating until 2012.

In a 2001 interview with People Magazine, Kunis shared that her first-ever kiss happened on set, kissing Kutcher's character Michael Kelso, as she portrayed Jackie Burkhart.

"I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!' "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him," Kunis told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kutcher was completely unaware at the time.

"I'm the first she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea! I'm so glad I didn't know that or it would've been too much pressure. I was so nervous. She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach. I mean, here's this little girl and I have to kiss her. It was nerve-racking," he told the outlet.

The couple went on to get engaged in February 2014 and later married on July 4, 2015.

"You and tequila make me crazy": Ashton Kutcher claimed he was drunk when he first admitted his love to Mila Kunis

In his Peloton fitness series, Our Future Selves, Ashton Kutcher recalled the first time he told Mila Kunis he loved her, admitting he was drunk:

"The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila.' I might have had a little too much tequila ... I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.' "And I told her I love her, and she's like, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?' "

He continued:

"I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you.' "

Before marrying Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher was married to actress Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013.