Who was Destiny Morris? GoFundMe raises over $13,000 as Cal State Fullerton Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity pays tribute to dance team member

Destiny Morris, a 19-year-old CSUF student, died on Friday, November 14 [Representational Image] (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Destiny Morris, a 19-year-old California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) student, died on Friday, November 14, the campus-based student newspaper, Daily Titan, reported.

Morris, a native of Los Angeles, was involved with the Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity while also being a part of the institution’s dance team. She was also a contributor to CSUF's student-produced, award-winning lifestyle magazine, Tusk. Apart from being a junior on the university’s dance team, Destiny was a dancer and teacher at By Your Side Dance Studio.

After the 19-year-old’s demise, a GoFundMe page went live, as many paid her heartfelt tribute. CSUF’s Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity announced Destiny Morris’ death via its social media handles, while remembering her:

“Destiny’s smile and laughter truly lit up every room and inspired all of us to carry the same positivity. She had a natural way of making everyone around her feel loved and cared for. Her presence was enough to cheer us up.”

It concluded:

“Our hearts are with Destiny’s family during this difficult time.”

Cal State Fullerton Dance Team and Tusk magazine also issued statements after Morris’ passing, while the community has shown support for the late dancer’s GoFundMe campaign.

Destiny Morris' GoFundMe page raises more than $13,000, as Tusk magazine and CSUF Dance Team remember the student

Cal State Fullerton’s Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity mourned the death of one of its sisters, remembering her on social media. The CSUF-based Tusk magazine also posted a tribute to Destiny Morris and stated on Instagram:

“She [Destiny] was a creative soul with a brightening smile, and she will be greatly missed. Our hearts are with her family, friends, dance team, and ZTA sisters.”

Marie Loggia-Kee, the magazine’s adviser, also mourned Destiny and wrote in an email to Daily Titan:

“It’s heartbreaking and shocking to lose Destiny. My heart goes out to her family, friends and CSUF community.”

According to the student newspaper, the newest edition of Tusk will feature Morris’ work as a writer and model.

The Titans Dance Team and Titans Athletics department will also honor Destiny Morris with a moment of silence on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 pm local time. The teams will pay tribute to the late student before the tip-off at the NCAA Big West Conference Men's Basketball home opener vs California Polytechnic State University.

CSUF Dance Team member Bella Escabedo also remembered Morris and said:

“Destiny was determined, dedicated, and a breath of fresh air. She never failed to have a smile on her face and would always laugh at everyone's jokes. She had such a sweet and pure soul. She never gave up or quit on anything that was hard.”

Escabedo added:

“She inspired us to push through any obstacles that came our way. Her resilience is still carried with each and everyone one of us. She will be deeply missed. We will always and forever be dancing for you Destiny.”

By Your Side Dance Studio owner, Deborah Perez, launched a GoFundMe to support Morris’ family. The campaign is nearing its goal of $20,000 and has already raised over $13,000 with more than 320 donations. Deborah also penned a heartfelt post on Facebook dedicated to Destiny that read:

"Many of you watched her grow up in this studio — from a shy little girl with an infectious laugh to a brilliant young woman whose kindness, talent, and dedication touched everyone she met. She was part of the soul of this place, and her loss is felt deeply by all of us. We are in contact with her family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts during this unimaginable time. Out of respect, we will not be sharing details, but please join us in giving them privacy and care."

Perez will also be holding a memorial for Destiny Morris at By Your Side Dance Studio on a later date.