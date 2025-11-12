Akira Montague GoFundMe donations surge after legal victory against TikTok star Brenay Kennard over breaking up marriage

Akira Montague won her "alienation of affection" lawsuit against TikTok star, Brenay Kennard (Image via Instagram/@lifeofbrenay)

Akira Montague’s legal battle against TikTok star Brenay Kennard in an “alienation of affection” lawsuit concluded on Monday, November 10. A jury favored the plaintiff in her case against the defendant on the final day of trial at Durham County Superior Court, North Carolina.

Following the favorable verdict, Akira Montague’s GoFundMe campaign has also witnessed a surge in support. The fundraiser’s page reflects over 780 donations within the last two days, potentially in the wake of the legal victory. The campaign has raised more than $16,000 against a goal of $90,000, with over 1,600 donations.

The GoFundMe page was created by Veneta Sydnor, Akira Montague’s mother, with the approval of her attorney, Robonetta B. Jones. The campaign description reads:

“This is an effort to raise money for Akira Montague's legal fees. The last year has been extremely stressful, expensive, and she still faces an uphill battle. She is thankful for all the support she and her family have received. Her Attorney, Robonetta B. Jones, has approved this GoFundMe. Any donation is greatly appreciated.”

For those unaware, Akira Montague sued Brenay Kennard last year in May for alienation of affection and criminal conversation. The jury ruled in the former’s favor, and the judge ordered the latter to pay damages.

Durham County Superior Court judge orders Brenay Kennard to pay $1.75 million to Akira Montague

According to The News & Observer, the plaintiff sought $3.5 million in damages in her case against the defendant. Montague had alleged that Kennard had an affair with her former husband, Timothy, leading to their break-up.

The News & Observer reported on Akira’s testimony, claiming that her ex-spouse would write her love notes every day and show signs of affection. Her mother, Veneta Sydnor, reportedly testified that Akira and Timothy were inseparable.

However, Timothy Montague, who is currently married to Brenay Kennard, denied writing letters or gifting Akira flowers in his testimony. He testified (via The News & Observer):

“I can’t even recall a time when we held hands.”

Timothy claimed to have a tumultuous relationship with Akira and stated that he married her due to her housing situation. According to The News & Observer, he added that they separated in 2021 when he went to college. He also remarked:

“I loved her but I wasn’t in love with her.”

Timothy and Akira Montague separated in March 2024 and divorced in August. On Monday, the jury ruled in the plaintiff’s favor, with the judge ordering Kennard to pay her $1.5 million for alienation of affection and $250,000 for criminal conversation. After the verdict, Akira’s attorney, Robonetta Jones, spoke with the press and said (via The News & Observer):

“She has received justice for losing her husband and the father of her children. And she was able to receive that through the jury and their verdict.”

She asserted:

“It means the world to my team, my client and I, because there are so many women that were able to have their stories heard through my client. And she was able to speak her truth after a year and half of not being able to say anything.”

Jones concluded that her team is pleased with the jury’s verdict and claimed that “justice was served.” She also remarked how the judgment “will set precedent for third parties interfering with another person’s marriage.”