What happened between Brenay Kennard and Akira Montague? Alienation of Affection lawsuit drama explained in wake of $1.75 million payout

Brenay Kennard is known for her TikTok videos (Image via Getty)

Brenay Kennard and Akira Montague’s ongoing legal drama has witnessed a new development. On the latest day of the trial on November 10, 2025, the court awarded $1.5 million to Akira for alienation of affection, as per People magazine.

The judgment arrived after all the evidence related to the case was checked properly for more than an hour.

Apart from the damages, Brenay has been ordered to pay $250,000 for criminal conversation.

Akira Montague had originally filed a lawsuit against Brenay Kennard in May last year.

The former claimed in the legal documents that Brenay, a popular face on TikTok, allegedly had an affair with her ex-husband Timothy, as per ABC 11.

The lawsuit also stated that Brenay and Timothy created many social media posts together when the latter was still married to Montague, and most of them were shared without Akira’s approval.

Notably, Brenay Kennard and Timothy Montague have been married for a long time.







According to People magazine, Timothy was also present at the court, claiming that he and Akira had never developed feelings for each other and they had split over four years ago.

However, Montague dismissed the same and alleged that the duo shared intimate moments with each other on the weekends.

Following the verdict, Montague’s attorney Robonetta Jones expressed satisfaction about the fact that her client was served justice for losing the person she was married to.

Robonetta also thanked the family members of Akira and everyone else for supporting her. Jones continued:



“The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well.”



Brenay Kennard criticized the court’s verdict on the case: Akira Montague lawsuit and more explained

As mentioned, Brenay was sued in 2024. Apart from making claims of alienation of affection, the court documents alleged that Kennard shared a lot of other things online featuring Timothy, which were reportedly intended to display the relationship they shared with each other.

Akira even accused Brenay of posting videos where she indirectly addressed the fact that she is waiting to be Timothy’s wife, as stated by ABC 11.

Brenay Kennard initially dismissed the allegations of Akira against her. The former even attempted to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that the photos and videos included as evidence were acquired without authorization.

According to ABC 11, the motion was rejected by the court.

Akira’s lawyer, Robonetta Jones, said in a statement that the “humiliation” suffered by any individual is considered in the cases of alienation of affection.

She said that Montague had to go through the same since Brenay was allegedly showing off her relationship with an individual who was married.

Jones opened up on how Akira’s marriage to Timothy was proved in front of the court and said:



“We were able to prove that they had a loving relationship. They were able to take trips together, spend time together, and still make sure they held themselves out to be husband and wife. Also, text messages helped a lot as well.”



Following the court’s latest verdict, Timothy told People magazine that it happened due to the “sympathy card” used by Akira’s legal team.

He clarified another time that everyone is well aware of the fact that his marriage to Akira did not have “genuine love” at all. Speaking to the same outlet, Brenay Kennard alleged that Akira’s attorneys have lied.



“The truth will always be the truth and it’s easy to believe the lies, especially when playing the victim card. [Akira] may have won the battle but not the war. God will have the final say”, Timothy said.



Brenay Kennard has accumulated a huge fan base on TikTok, with more than two million followers. She has been sharing various types of content on the platform over the last five years.