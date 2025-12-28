John Stamos joins the Property Brothers for Celebrity IOU season 11 premiere

John Stamos (Image via Getty)

Celebrity IOU begins season 11 with a new episode airing on December 28, 2025. The season premiere is episode 1 and is titled “Drums and Demo with John Stamos.”

The episode features actor John Stamos working alongside Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as the Property Brothers.

According to HGTV, the episode focuses on a renovation project tied to a long-standing personal connection. Stamos joins the brothers to renovate the garage of his best friend from high school.

The garage is described as a space where they spent much of their childhood time together. The plan is to update the space while keeping its original purpose in mind.

HGTV confirmed that the episode aired in the 8 p.m. Central Time slot. The network shared preview details and an official description ahead of the broadcast.

This episode marks the start of the new season, with more celebrity-led renovation projects expected to follow in the coming weeks.

_______________________________________________________________

Episode focus and renovation plan in this season of Celebrity IOU

The premiere episode centers on a single renovation with a clear goal. HGTV’s official description states,

“John Stamos steps in with Jonathan and Drew to renovate the garage of his best friend since high school.”

The garage is described as a meaningful location from their early years.

The synopsis further explains the purpose of the project, saying the space is one “they spent their childhood in together.”

During the episode, Stamos works with the Property Brothers through planning, demolition, and rebuilding.

The renovation aims to change the garage into a shared space for music and gatherings.

HGTV also notes that “John and the brothers look to transform it into the ultimate hangout and jam room.” The episode documents each stage of the renovation process, from clearing the space to installing new features.

The focus remains on the personal connection behind the project and the functional use of the finished space.

________________________________________________

Schedule details of Celebrity IOU season 11

HGTV confirmed that the season 11 premiere aired on December 28, 2025. The network released advance details ahead of the episode, including the title and summary.

The episode was listed as the first installment of the new season.

Season 11 keeps the show's format intact, where the celebrities are paired with the Property Brothers to do renovation projects for the people who have been an integral part of their lives. In every episode, a different celebrity and a different renovation location get the spotlight.

The debut episode determines the time for the rest of the season, and the episodes are expected to be broadcast weekly.

Currently, HGTV has not unveiled a complete episode list. More updates and teasers are anticipated throughout the season.

_______________________________________________________

Property Brothers discuss working with celebrity guests

Jonathan and Drew Scott shared details about collaborating with celebrity participants on the new season of Celebrity IOU.

The brothers said the season includes projects with John Stamos, Eva Longoria, Ike Barinholtz, Mario Lopez, and William Shatner.

Each episode follows the same format, with celebrities taking part in renovations for people important to them.

Drew Scott said, “We start these episodes with John Stamos and a friend of 50 years,” noting that long-term relationships often shape the projects. Jonathan Scott also addressed Stamos’ involvement during filming, saying, “He wanted to be involved.”

According to Jonathan, Stamos participated in demolition work and arrived on set early on several days.

The brothers explained that hands-on participation is a key part of the show. Jonathan said projects work best “when the person really wants to be part of the whole process.”

The season continues to focus on active involvement, personal connections, and practical renovation outcomes.

____________________________________________________

