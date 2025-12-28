NASA’s ESCAPADE mission tests how much risk low-cost space science can afford

A mosaic of the Schiaparelli Hemisphere of the planet Mars, showing the Schiaparelli Crate (Image via Getty)

Expert Voices examines how space science is changing as agencies rely more on smaller missions and private partners. NASA’s ESCAPADE mission offers a clear example of this shift.

Launched on Nov. 13, 2025, ESCAPADE consists of two small spacecraft sent to study Mars’ magnetic field and the loss of its atmosphere.

The mission follows years of delays and redesigns and is part of NASA’s SIMPLEx program, which supports low-cost projects with higher accepted risk.

ESCAPADE aims to collect focused data using a small set of instruments and commercial hardware. It will take about 30 months before science data begins to return.

The total mission cost is expected to remain under $100 million, far less than traditional Mars missions. This approach reflects current budget limits and growing reliance on private launch providers.

The mission also highlights trade-offs. Lower costs can mean fewer instruments, tighter margins, and greater chances of failure. Past SIMPLEx missions have faced cancellations and technical problems.

ESCAPADE’s progress will help show whether this model can support steady science returns alongside larger flagship missions.

The outcome will inform how NASA balances cost, risk, and scientific goals in the coming years.

Lower cost missions and accepted risk in NASA's ESCAPADE

ESCAPADE is classified as a NASA Class D mission. These missions are defined as having “high risk tolerance” and “medium to low complexity.”

Unlike Class A missions, which use proven systems and long testing cycles, Class D missions accept limits on testing and redundancy. This allows faster development and lower costs.

Since 2009, many Class D missions have faced delays, budget changes, or cancellations. ESCAPADE itself survived multiple near-cancellations.

Principal investigator Rob Lillis referred to it as “the mission with 11 lives.” Challenges included missed readiness targets and the loss of an earlier launch opportunity.

Cost control shaped many decisions. The spacecraft uses commercial parts rather than custom hardware.

Development was shared with private companies under fixed contracts. The mission also secured a reduced-cost launch on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, which was already scheduled for testing.

These choices reduced expenses but increased exposure to failure. Fewer instruments mean narrower science goals. Less testing raises the chance that issues appear after launch.

ESCAPADE’s long cruise to Mars adds another layer of uncertainty before science operations begin.

Science goals and broader implications

ESCAPADE’s main objective is to study how the solar wind interacts with Mars’ magnetic field and atmosphere.

The mission will help refine models of atmospheric loss over long periods. This work builds on earlier missions such as MAVEN, which established when Mars lost much of its atmosphere.

The mission’s instruments were designed to meet specific measurement needs. Planning focused on what data was “good enough” to answer defined questions within budget limits.

This approach reduced the scope but kept the objectives clear.

Supporters of small missions argue that multiple low-cost projects can cover more targets than a single large mission.

Critics note that these missions rarely produce broad discoveries or major technology advances. Flagship missions still play a key role in developing new tools and methods.

ESCAPADE’s results will help assess whether small, commercial-focused missions can sustain planetary science during tight budgets. Even if successful, such missions are not expected to replace larger projects.

Instead, they may form one part of a mixed strategy that includes both focused small missions and large, long-term observatories.



Mission teams will monitor spacecraft health during the cruise phase and adjust trajectories as needed. Data collection will begin after orbit insertion, followed by calibration periods to confirm instrument performance before regular science measurements start.

