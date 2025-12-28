Hubble observes unusual twin jets from interstellar object 3I/ATLAS as it leaves the solar system

An artist's concept of a NASA space telescope with a Shuttle Orbiter in the vicinity (Photo for reference, Image via Getty)

Hubble Space Telescope images of 3I/ATLAS taken in December 2025 show the object releasing two narrow jets of material while moving away from the Sun. The observations were made on December 12 and December 27 using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.

The object is an interstellar visitor that entered the solar system on a hyperbolic path and is now departing. Earlier images from July showed a single sun-facing jet.

The new data show a second, weaker jet emerging in the opposite direction.

Researchers are examining how rotation, sunlight, and internal heat may explain the pattern. The term “double-jet” has been used to describe the geometry seen in the images.

Analysis discussed by Avi Loeb focuses on how the jets align with the object’s spin and how that alignment changed after closest approach to the Sun in late October 2025.

The images were taken with 170-second exposures optimized for faint detail. Data released by NASA indicate the pattern appears in both December observations, supporting that the jets are persistent.

Scientists are using these results to refine models of comet activity and interstellar material as the object continues outward.

How were the twin jets detected through the Hubble telescope?

Hubble’s December images show two thin streams of material extending from 3I/ATLAS in opposite directions. One jet is brighter and points roughly toward the Sun, while the second jet is weaker and points away.

Astronomers refer to this layout as a “double-jet” configuration. Earlier observations in July showed a single jet that was long and narrow and shifted by about seven degrees over time.

That shift suggested the object is rotating and that the jet may be tied to a rotational pole.

After perihelion in late October, the object’s orientation changed so that the area that once faced the Sun became the “back,” while a different region became sunlit. The December images appear consistent with that change.

The weaker jet aligns with the earlier sun-facing pole, even though that region should now be in shadow. The stronger jet appears on the opposite side. Scientists note that delayed heating can cause gas release from areas no longer in direct sunlight.

This process is known in comet studies. The words “front” and “back” are used by researchers to explain how orientation affects which vents are active as the object spins and moves away from the Sun.

What the observations mean going forward

The persistence of both jets across December 12 and December 27 suggests an organized process linked to rotation and internal structure rather than short bursts.

Researchers are comparing the December data with earlier images to see whether activity sites shifted after perihelion. One explanation is that stored heat moved through the body, activating a night-side vent and creating the weaker jet.

Another is that multiple active regions exist and respond differently as sunlight changes.

The images do not resolve the object’s composition or size in detail, but they add constraints to models of interstellar objects.

The phrase “double-jet” highlights the geometry, while terms like “sun-facing” and “night side” describe how illumination changes activity.

NASA notes that the consistency between the two December dates reduces the chance of imaging artifacts. As 3I/ATLAS exits the solar system, scientists will continue analyzing archived data to understand its rotation period, vent locations, and energy balance.

These results inform studies of comet physics and help compare material formed around other stars with objects native to the solar system.

