Who was Justin Newman? His connection to the Ari Squire case explored from the new episode of Accident, Suicide, or Murder

Accident, Suicide, or Murder: season 6, episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

Justin Newman was a 20-year-old young man from Arlington Heights, Illinois, who worked at Home Depot, earning $10 an hour to help support his family. He lived a simple life, staying close to his mother and dreaming of better opportunities.

In early 2008, Newman met Ari Squire, a 40-year-old businessman facing financial hardship, who offered him a higher-paying job in his construction company. This chance encounter drew Newman into a deadly plot.

The case began on February 23, 2008, when a fire broke out in Squire's garage in Lake Barrington, Illinois, revealing a charred body under a pickup truck. Initially thought to be Squire, the remains were later identified as Newman's through DNA and dental records.

Authorities determined Newman had been crushed to death before the fire, ruling it a homicide. Squire, who had vanished, was found to have assumed Newman's identity to escape debts and collect on a $5 million life insurance policy. The scheme unraveled when Squire took his own life days later.

The case was explored in season 6, episode 6 of Accident, Suicide, or Murder, titled Deadly Double, which aired on Oxygen on December 27, 2025, and is available for streaming on Peacock.

Accident, Suicide, or Murder: The life of Justin Newman

Justin Newman grew up in a modest household in Arlington Heights, Illinois, where he shared a close bond with his mother. At 20 years old, he took on responsibility early, working full-time at Home Depot to contribute to family expenses.

His job involved stocking shelves and assisting customers, a routine that provided stability but little excitement.

Justin Newman was described by those who knew him as reliable and eager to improve his circumstances. He enjoyed simple pleasures, like spending time with friends and dreaming of a career beyond retail.

In February 2008, opportunity knocked when Ari Squire, a local businessman, approached Justin Newman at the store. Squire, who had recently started a construction firm, promised a salary double his current pay, around $20 an hour, plus mentorship in the trade.

Newman, excited by the prospect, agreed to meet Squire at his Lake Barrington home to discuss details.

He texted his mother that day, mentioning a work trip to Missouri, but never returned home. This decision marked the last time anyone saw him alive.

Justin Newman's disappearance raised immediate alarms. His mother reported him missing after hours passed without contact.

Friends noted his tattoos and youthful build, details that later proved crucial.

The case highlighted how a young person's ambition can lead to unforeseen dangers, as Newman's trust in Squire's offer pulled him into a fatal web.

Investigators later pieced together that Squire had targeted Justin Newman not just for labor but as part of a larger scheme driven by desperation, as per NBC Chicago.

Ari Squire's financial downfall

Ari Squire, once a successful executive, faced mounting pressures by 2008. At 40, he had led an in-home health care company but was convicted of Medicare fraud for submitting false claims and misusing funds, defrauding the program of $2.3 million.

Sentenced to probation and house arrest, he owed $189,000 in restitution, according to the LA Times.

The 2008 housing crisis worsened his situation, as his new construction business struggled to find clients. Living in a spacious Lake Barrington home with his wife, Denise, a former health studies professor, Squire appeared outwardly stable.

However, debts piled up, including a recent $5 million life insurance policy naming Denise as beneficiary. Friends and neighbors saw him as charismatic, but records showed a pattern of risky financial moves.

Squire frequented Home Depot, where he scouted potential employees, asking detailed personal questions about appearances and banking info.

This desperation fueled his plan. Earlier, Squire approached another Home Depot worker, Sandy Lively, with a similar job offer, probing for tattoos, eye color, and PIN numbers, details needed for an identity swap.

Lively declined, but it revealed Squire's intent to find a physical double. His scheme blended fraud with violence, born from a need to erase his troubles, as reported by NBC Chicago.

Then night of the garage fire

On February 23, 2008, emergency responders rushed to Ari Squire's Lake Barrington home after Denise Squire called 911, reporting smoke in the garage.

Firefighters contained the blaze quickly, finding a badly burned body pinned under a white pickup truck.

The scene suggested an accident: the truck had fallen from a jack, crushing the victim in the engine compartment fire. A wallet in the jeans identified the man as Ari Squire, leading to initial condolences for Denise.

But red flags emerged fast. The truck, a diesel model, showed no gasoline smell despite reports; actually, investigators noted an accelerant odor and a lit propane torch nearby, pointing to arson. No jack stands supported the vehicle, unusual for an experienced mechanic like Squire.

The coroner estimated the victim's age at around 20, not 40, with tattoos and dental features mismatched to Squire's records.

Meanwhile, Justin Newman had arrived at the home that evening for the job talk. His last text to his mother mentioned heading to Missouri for work, sent from his phone, and later traced to Squire's use.

Autopsy confirmed Newman died from blunt force trauma to the chest and heart rupture before the fire started. The body, dressed in Squire's clothes and carrying his ID, was a staged swap, as per Oxygen.

Unraveling the identity theft and aftermath

Days after the fire, police connected Justin Newman's missing person report to the garage body via DNA from his mother and physical matches like tattoos. Ari Squire was alive, having fled using Newman's identity.

He dyed his hair brown, wore blue contact lenses to mimic Newman's eyes, and checked into hotels in Illinois and Missouri under the alias.

A prepaid card in Justin Newman's name funded his escape, and he emailed Denise about his death and memorial plans, as reported by ABC7.

On March 2, 2008, Eureka, Missouri, police located Squire in a motel room. As officers approached, he shot himself in the head, ending the manhunt.

Fingerprints confirmed his identity. Emails suggested Denise knew he survived but followed his instructions without alerting authorities; she faced scrutiny but no charges.

Justin Newman's family sued, holding Denise civilly liable for $6 million in damages, a verdict reflecting the scheme's toll.

The insurance payout was denied. Lake County investigators, including Sheriff Mark Curran, closed the case as homicide by Squire, motivated by fraud, according to the LA Times.

Catch Accident, Suicide, or Murder, season 6, episode 6, available on Oxygen and Peacock.

