Was Melanie Watson married? Family details explored as brother shares death news post 'Osteogenesis Imperfecta' induced injury

Melanie Watson Bernhadt has passed away aged 57. Robert Watson, brother of the Diff’rent Strokes actress, told TMZ on December 28, 2025, that she died two days prior in the hospital after suffering bleeding issues.

Melanie was born with osteogenesis imperfecta—aka Brittle Bone Syndrome, a disease that made her bones fragile and confined her to a wheelchair. She was married to Robert Bernhardt from 1994 to 1996.

More details on Melanie Watson Bernhadt, as former child star dies at 57

Melanie played Kathy Gordon in the classic sitcom Diff’rent Strokes. Her character appeared in the fourth season of the show in four episodes, including Kathy and Kathy’s Olympics.

She reflected on her time as Kathy in the series, saying she wasn't the easiest child to work with. The actress told Indie Wire:

“I was a pill. I was always playing with my yo-yo and listening to my Walkman,” she said. “Back in those days, I didn’t have a wheelchair. So I was carried everywhere.”

She also talked about how she was reluctant to return to the show because the new role required her to work with crutches alone. Melanie added that she had earlier suffered a fall that made her hesitant:

“I did not want to do that. I can remember saying, ‘This is somebody else’s dream.’ But they explained to me this was the premise of the episode.”

Upon her mother’s persuasion, the actress took on the role and ended up grateful to the show’s producer Norman Lear for “going against the norm and doing something,” she added:

“I didn’t realize what a gift it was to be the first one out there. If I had to do it all over again, I would have stayed in the business.”

Melanie Watson founded Train Rite, an organization that trained dogs to help people with disabilities.

