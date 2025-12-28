Crime in Progress release date, where to watch, and more

Crime In Progress (Image via A&E)

Crime in Progress is a brand-new crime documentary series that will debut this Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on A&E. The day following the episode's premiere, you can watch the series live on the A&E channel via your cable service.



The series presents crime events in progress and is made strictly from the footage of body cameras, dash cameras, and surveillance cameras. There are no reconstructions, voice-overs, or accompanying commentary.

Each episode features a complete case from the moment the police receive a 911 call all the way through the ultimate decision given by the courts, showcasing the rapid choices that police officers must make.

Crime In Progress is produced by A+E Factual Studios and is ordered for two seasons, with Season 1 premiering an episode every Thursday and consisting of 10 hour-long installments.

The series is run by Kelly McClurkin, executive producer, Kelly McClurkin and other producers such as Steve Ascher, Cerise Fukuji, Jhamal K. Robinson, and Sharon Scott from A+E Factual Studios.

Release date and where to watch Crime In Progress

Crime in Progress holds its premiere on January 1, 2026, and represents the beginning of an exciting era in A&E’s crime programming. Catch new episodes of the series every Thursday at 10:00 pm ET.

If you prefer to watch it live, you could do so through A&E via cable, satellite TV, and traditional TV in the U.S.

Viewers watch it on-demand by using the A&E app or aetv.com. A TV provider is required to have full access to this content. The official synopsis reads:

Crime in Progress takes a true-time journey through investigations, all told through unedited body cam, dash cam, and surveillance video alone. "Every episode takes the viewer through the entire process of an investigation, from the initial 911 call through the final verdict, capturing crimes in true time, exactly as it occurred, without re-creations or narration. It is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride, thrusting the viewer into the role of the officer, faced with split-second decisions that can forever change lives.

Everything you need to know about Crime in Progress

What sets Crime in Progress apart in the breadth of true-crime entries is its complete reliance on unedited video sources of how the cases develop.

Season 1 will consist of 10 one-hour episodes airing over 10 weeks, beginning January 1, 2026.

A second season has already been ordered, reflecting strong network confidence in the format.

While exact titles for all episodes are not yet available, the series promises diverse cases from around various U.S. locations, focusing on the complete investigative process.

There is no cast in the traditional sense, as the "stars" are real officers, detectives, and footage taken of the scenes.

Production details

The production of Crime in Progress involves careful sourcing and assembly of real footage to maintain integrity. Handled by A+E Factual Studios, a division known for factual programming, the team gathers videos from police departments, 911 audio, and public surveillance.

Kelly McClurkin leads as showrunner, overseeing the narrative structure while preserving the raw nature of the material.

Executive producers Steve Ascher, Cerise Fukuji, Jhamal K. Robinson, and Sharon Scott bring expertise from other A&E hits, ensuring seamless integration of multiple camera angles into a cohesive episode.

On the network side, Shelly Tatro and Jonathan Partridge guide the project to align with A&E's investigative focus. Filming occurs across the country, with permissions secured for sensitive content, and post-production emphasizes minimal intervention to keep authenticity high.

Budget details are not public, but the two-season commitment suggests significant investment. This collaborative effort results in episodes that feel immediate and unscripted, appealing to viewers seeking genuine stories.

Premiere episode overview

The first episode, Nowhere to Hide, is a New Mexico case that really sets the tone for the series. What starts off as a routine traffic stop turns into something dire when the officer's radio stops broadcasting, triggering a manhunt across the region.

Filmed completely on body cams, the footage shows officers coordinating in real time, traipsing through the city and country in a hunt for the suspect.

The key moments include tense car chases, door-to-door searches, and the eventual confrontation; it all unfolds on camera, no cuts or added drama.

This episode shows just how unpredictable police work can be, right from response to arrest, and it's a full hour, covering the arrest, the interrogations, and charging, so there's certainly a level of closure while still hinting at what might happen at trial.

A longer preview is also provided through A&E’s YouTube channel for those interested.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Crime in Progress.

