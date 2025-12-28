"You botched it for clickbait": HasanAbi and Nick Shirley get in online heated exchange post viral daycare scam video

(Image via Instagram/@hasandpiker)

Nick Shirley and HasanAbi have been trading words on the internet over an alleged daycare scam called out by the former. HasanAbi had replied to Shirley’s post calling out a Minnesota daycare for an alleged scam, saying:

“idk what kind of fraud somalis in daycares are doing but I think it’s a separate crime to try and storm w a camera into a daycare w kids in it??”

He added in another tweet:

“bleak future of all media. Vigilante content that can be weaponized for racialized/ white nativist agitprop. Everyone’s gonna behave like the fake ‘pedo hunters’”

Nick Shirley responded to HasanAbi’s tweets, referring to the streamer’s dog shock controller controversy:

“People like this commie literally shock their dogs and complain about America 24/7, and when someone ACTUALLY leaves their room to do something, wait for it...They then defend the criminals.”

HasanAbi responded to Shirley’s tweet saying:

“I traveled around the world & went to numerous protests, but since I wasn't trying to storm childcare facilities with a camera crew screaming "show me the children now!" it doesn't count. There's a proper way to conduct a thorough investigation, and you botched it for clickbait.”

More details on Nick Shirley’s allegations about the Minnesota daycare system

On December 27, 2025. Shirley claimed that a Minnesota daycare on December 27, 2025, had received close to two million dollars in government funds and yet showed no visible signs of daycare activity.

The 23-year-old investigative journalist shared a video on X at the “Quality Learning Center.” He pointed out in the video that the word “learning” was spelled wrong, the windows were blacked out, and there were no signs of children or staff. In another video, Shirley asked a person at the daycare about enrolling his child there, but was seemingly turned away.

The journalist tweeted:

“This is a prime example of the BILLIONS of dollars in fraud happening right now in Minnesota, this is one of the hundreds of "daycares" receiving millions of dollars from the government, this daycare (that can't even spell learning right) received $1,900,000 in tax-exempt funding from CCAP in 2025. This is just one of the 1,000's of fraudulent businesses operating in Minnesota.”

