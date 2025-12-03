How much did Kaceytron GoFundMe raise? Ethan Klein reportedly settles with streamer for apology and fundraiser money

Kaceytron issues a public apology to Hila and Ethan Klein (Image via Instagram/@kaceytronforever)

Kacey Caviness, better known as Kaceytron, has apologized to Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila, months after he sued her for copyright infringement. The two internet personalities have settled the lawsuit after the recent apology.

Caviness had previously launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund the legal expenses. According to an archived version of her fundraiser, Kaceytron asserted:

“Ethan Klein is suing me for reacting to his video on Hasan (‘Content Nuke - Hasan Piker’). This fundraiser is to cover any and all legal fees associated with his complaint.”

After publishing her apology video, Kaceytron has removed her GoFundMe page. Before the campaign was disabled, the Twitch streamer raised over $54,000. In her apology video, Caviness also addressed the GoFundMe money, asserting that she has “agreed to pay the remaining funds to the Kleins,” after ensuring that she has paid her attorney’s fees.

Kaceytron stated that the funds will not go to anyone else, including Denims and Frogan, whom Ethan has also sued in his copyright-infringement lawsuit. Caviness said that she will cooperate with the Kleins in their litigation against the r/h3snark mods, and added:

“I will offer my support, including testifying under oath to everything I have just stated to help their cause.”

In her video, Caviness also addressed receiving no support from HasanAbi.

KaceyTron issues a public apology to Hila and Ethan Klein, claims getting no support from Hasan Piker

Public Apology to Ethan & Hila https://t.co/5um8ruCYtv — kaceytron (@kaceytron) December 2, 2025

Caviness posted a clip on X, addressing the copyright-infringement lawsuit and her current stance. KaceyTron started by taking responsibility for infringing the Content Nuke, referencing her reaction to the h3h3Productions video. She added:

“The lawsuit was not frivolous. When I said the lawsuit was frivolous and based on misogyny, it was to garner sympathy, protect my reputation, and retaliate against the Kleins.

Caviness continued:

“This lawsuit has given me a greater understanding of copyright protection, people's copyrights, and the importance of protecting copyrights in the online content creation community.”

Kacey highlighted how it is crucial for everyone within the “content creation community to respect the intellectual property rights of other creators.” She proclaimed that she was adhering to the lessons she had learned after Klein’s lawsuit.

Kaceytron also clarified that she “did not receive any support, financial or otherwise, from Hasan Piker.” Caviness stated:

"Hasan never even reached out to me privately to offer words of support. Speaking honestly, I found his indifference to my suffering hurtful, especially after he hinted he might help me behind the scene. I felt like he wanted to receive credit from the public from helping me, without providing any."

She also apologized to H3 Podcast crew and specifically named AB and Olivia for using harsher words against them. Kaceytron continued:

“I apologize to Ethan and Hila personally. I have said extremely mean and cruel things about both of them, particularly my misogynistic attacks against Hila that never should have been said.”

Kacey also apologized for her remarks targeting Asmongold, as she said:

"I also want to take the opportunity to acknowledge other misconduct and bad behavior I have exhibited online. For example, weaponizing the death of Asmongold's mother was inexcusable. I should know better because I have three disabled people that rely on me. Moving forward, I will do better."

Kaceytron’s apology in the Ethan Klein settlement pic.twitter.com/ME4UMzZ8tx — yeet (@Awk20000) December 2, 2025

After Kaceytron issued her apology, Ethan Klein also reacted to the video and said:

“I don't want to see any negative... I don't want to see people be rude to her. I genuinely have forgiven her, I'm moving on, and it's water under the bridge. I don't want to see anybody being... I'm being dead serious - let's not be nasty to her, guys.”

Klein proclaimed that his side won and asked his viewers, “Let's just move on and thank her.”