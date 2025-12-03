Netflix denies Diddy's lawyers' claim that the documentary on the rapper is a "hit piece" and that the footage was illegally obtained

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 25: Entertainer Puff Daddy looks on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

A trailer for Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on Monday, and Diddy's lawyers have called it a "shameful hit piece." As of now, four episodes of the series, produced by 50 Cent, have also been released on Netflix. The spokesperson for Combs even claimed that it was "fundamentally unfair and illegal" to use private recordings on the show.

Meanwhile, despite the claims by the attorneys, Netflix has denied all of it. The streaming platform said,

"The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false. The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest was legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution."

Netflix further refuted the rapper's attorneys' claims that 50 Cent had creative control of the show. According to the platform, the rapper was only the executive producer of the docuseries. They also clarified that no individual who appeared on the series was paid for their participation in it. The show featured many people like ex-members of Diddy's close circle and his former employees.

The controversial documentary made it to the platform months after Combs got convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs' life," said Diddy's lawyers about the Netflix docuseries

As previously mentioned, Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team did not seem happy with the docuseries that is now streaming on Netflix. The rapper's lawyers have first accused Netflix of obtaining several pieces of footage illegally. They further claimed that the streaming platform just wanted to "sensualize" the rapper's life.

A statement from the rapper's end read,

"Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs' life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never-ending media frenzy."

The statement claimed that if the platform was just concerned about knowing the truth about Diddy, they would not use "private footage out of context." They claimed that conversations between Diddy and his legal team were revealed on the show, which reportedly were not meant for the public.

According to the statement, the lawyers claimed that they had not transferred any rights in the material to Netflix. The statement additionally said,

"For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected."

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Combs, said that "we're not going to comment on individual claims being repeated in the documentary." According to Juda, many people who featured in the docuseries had personal vendettas against the rapper.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently at the Fort Dix prison complex in New Jersey, after he was sentenced to 50 months behind bars. According to reports by The Guardian, the rapper is still facing a number of civil lawsuits, in which victims accused him of sexual abuse. Meanwhile, the rapper had denied all the gruesome allegations made against him.