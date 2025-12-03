Did Will Austin pass away? Viral crash rumors emerge amid TikToker’s online disappearance

The unconfirmed rumors of Australian music artist Will Austin’s death have surfaced on social media. Many netizens have been speculating about his disappearance after the viral singer stopped posting new videos.

The Instagram and TikTok users have continued to comment under Austin’s last posts on each platform, while the claims about his passing in a car crash recently went viral. Some users have also referenced a video from February 2024 featuring multiple pictures and a clip of an individual who resembled Will Austin.

The post appeared on the TikTok account @kaileybelle3 with the text that reads:

“‘Aren’t you mad at him for passing?’ We ain’t angry at you love 🩵 your the greatest thing we’ve lost.”

The user captioned the post:

“i miss you so much.”

The person featured in the video is not Will Austin, but rather Kaedon Price, a Kentucky native. He was a student athlete and a senior at Allen County Scottsville High School, but passed away in a traffic collision in February of last year, according to WNKY.

The assertions about Will Austin’s death have remained unproven. While he has stopped uploading new content, neither his social media handles nor any mainstream media outlets have confirmed the viral rumors.

Will Austin posted a A Sky Full of Stars cover in his last video in February, last year

The Australian social media star garnered fame across TikTok and Instagram for his singing skills. Austin also dropped multiple singles on Spotify, including Soldier Love, Plateau, Love of the Game, and more, with his last release being Vision in 2023. Meanwhile, the music artist continued to post covers of songs from famous artists until his last post in 2024.

The singer posted a clip of his cover of Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars on Instagram (@will.austinn) and TikTok (@willaustinn). While Austin stopped posting, his fans have continued to comment under his final video.

“really miss your videos:/,” a user wrote earlier this year.

“Where are you?! It’s been a year already and we don’t know anything about you!,” another user questioned Will’s absence.

“‘Wheeeeerrrrrrreeeeee haaaaaavvvveeeee yooooouuuuuuu beeeeeeen?,’” one user commented recently.

“Where are you now will😢😭😭,” another one asked.

According to his Triple J Unearthed Radio profile, Will Austin hails from Sydney, Australia, and is an alumnus of Saint Ignatius' College Riverview. His music is “based around acoustic pop,” with influences from other genres, including rock, dance, hip hop, R&B, and country. In his own words (via ABC.net.au/triplejunearthed):

“I have been singing, playing guitar and playing piano basically my whole life and have been writing songs since I was about 9. I have multiple albums worth of singles still to record, and just need more time in studios and more exposure in the industry.”

Will Austin’s Instagram handle still has over 208,000 followers, while his TikTok handle has more than 1.7 million followers. His Spotify account shows 1,390 monthly listeners as of December 2025.