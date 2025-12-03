Who are Coffey Anderson’s children? All about family as Country star’s kids' mother Criscilla Anderson dies at 45

Cricilla Anderson (Image via Instagram/@cricilla)

Criscilla Anderson has passed away at 45 after she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018. The news was announced in an Instagram post written by Anderson before her passing.

"These are her words, written from her heart: My sweet community, If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love. Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone… I’m Home," she wrote.

She also included messages for all her children, Emmarie Grace-Gloria, Everleigh, son Ethan, whom she welcomed with Coffey Anderson and Savannah Jean Anderson, Coffey's daughter from a prior relationship.

"To my children — my whole heart. Ethan, you made me a mom. I’m still beside you, cheering you on. Savannah, my bonus girl — you were a gift God knew I needed. Emmarie, my Jesus-loving dancer — keep dancing through every season. Everleigh, my bright spark — chase your dreams boldly and without fear."

She continued:

"My babies… I am watching over you. When a moment feels warm, familiar, or too beautiful to be coincidence — that’s me. I’m still mothering you. I’m still yours. #everybutterfly."

The dancer and choreographer went on to express her gratitude to "my circle of women — my sisters" for "holding me when I couldn’t stand, wiping my tears, taking me to appointments, and making me laugh."

"Be gentle with each other. Hold my children close. And remember: heaven isn’t as far away as it feels. I love you all. Always. — Criscilla ✨❤️"

Criscilla was open about her colon cancer journey on her social media and continued sharing moments with her family throughout her treatment.

In a post celebrating Ethan's 14th birthday on July 27, she described him as "an athlete, a loyal friend, and a son who makes me proud every single day", confirming that he had officially entered high school.

"This boy keeps us laughing 24/7 — the jokes never stop… seriously, never. 😂 But behind all that humor is the kindest heart. You love your people hard, and your a mamas boy🥹💙 My favorite part, watching you grow into such a young man!" Criscilla wrote.

Meanwhile, in an August 12 post, Anderson confirmed that her daughters had started 3rd grade and 6th grade.

"Heaven gained a star today": Coffey Anderson on Cricilla Anderson's passing

Coffey Anderson paid tribute to Cricilla Anderson in a November 3 Instagram post.

"Criscilla defined strength and fighter like no other person on the planet. Heaven gained a star today. 💔 She said before she passed, "if you see a butterfly, that will be me. If you miss me, a butterfly will show up. Remember….I'll be there with you." 🦋 wrote Coffee.

He shared that he and their kids, who are "resilient and strong as ever", already miss her deeply, saying their "hearts are shattered. Our minds are jumbled. Our lives will never be the same. "

"Our lives will never be the same. The house is quieter because you’re missing," he continued, "So, dance your heart out on the beach in heaven. No more pain, no colostomy bag, no more neuropathy, no chemo, or radiation and you can eat as much dessert as you want with no calories. I’m glad you get to meet the two babies we lost… 😭 I love you more. 143 " the country singer added.

The couple began dating in 2008 after meeting at a church through mutual friends and married a year later, per People Magazine's 2019 report.

At the time of her death, Criscilla's Instagram bio listed her as divorced, a status she and her former partner never publicly discussed.

Last month, Criscilla announced on her Instagram that she had been admitted to the hospital with cancerous fluid around her heart and a stroke.

She underwent surgery to drain that fluid, and after an MRI brain scan to determine whether her symptoms were caused by the stroke or cancer progression, doctors confirmed that the cancer had spread.

"But before anyone spirals — this mama is NOT giving up. She plans to move forward with radiation, possibly chemo, and is actively exploring trials that specialize in colon cancer research. This is not the end of her story. She is leaning into the unknown and trusting God’s promises with a courage that’s hard to describe. She wants to live. She wants to fight. And she’s holding tight to every prayer and every miracle still possible," the post read.

Stay tuned for more updates.