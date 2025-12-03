Ole Miss players call out Lane Kiffin's farewell statement, saying his message differed from the one in the meeting room

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 27: Lane Kiffin, Head Coach of the Mississippi Rebels, is seen during warm-ups before the college football game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Randy J. Williams/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin has recently shared his farewell statement on social media, and it has become a topic of controversy. The statement popped up after he decided to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for a new opportunity at Louisiana State University. In his statement, Kiffin wrote that Friday's Egg Bowl was the team's last match under his coaching.

According to reports, the drama had begun since Bill Napier left Florida and Brian Kelly exited LSU. In his farewell message, Lane Kiffin continued that the team had asked athletics director Keith Carter to keep him as the coach. According to Marca, Kiffin soon became a choice after the aforementioned figures exited.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs... My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them..."

The post soon prompted Ole Miss players to call out Kiffin and claim that his statement was not similar to what was discussed in the meeting room. Offensive lineman Brycen Sanders tweeted,

"'Despite the team asking me to keep coaching'. I think everyone that was in that room would disagree."

Linebacker and defensive star Suntarine Perkins also agreed with Sanders and claimed that Kiffin's social media message differed from the one discussed before. Jon Seaton, one of Kiffin's former players, too, shared his reaction upon the talked-about exit. He posted a video on TikTok, seemingly mocking Lane Kiffin.

In the video, Jon's impersonation of Kiffin was seen dropping his team-branded visor onto the grass after receiving a call. While no particular names were taken, it became obvious to viewers that the call was to discuss the deal with LSU. The video has garnered massive traction on the platform.

"It's obviously unfortunate," said Las Vegas Raiders' premier pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, about Lane Kiffin's exit

It was not just the Ole Miss players who reacted to Lane Kiffin's controversial exit from the football team. Las Vegas Raiders' premier pass rusher Maxx Crosby believed that the NCAA had to make changes in CFB rules. According to Kiffin, it had to be kept in mind that something like this never happens again.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Crosby said,

"It's obviously unfortunate... Unfortunately, how the rules are set up and how everything is now in the NCAA, which is something they have to address and fix, is how the hiring and the transfer portal, the timing is all bunched together."

According to Crosby, one could not be upset at Kiffin for leaving Ole Miss and accepting the opportunity at Louisiana State University. Maxx Crosby believed that Lane Kiffin had "earned the right" to take such a step after he "turned Ole Miss completely around." Crosby, thus, believed that it was on the NCAA to amend the rules if they wanted to preserve the integrity of college football.

With Kiffin's exit, Ole Miss will now be under defensive coordinator Pete Golding, acting as the head coach, according to reports by The New York Times.