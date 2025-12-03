“He hinted he might help me behind the scenes”: Kaceytron slams Hasan Piker’s “indifference” to her plight with Ethan Klein lawsuit

Kaceytron while publicly apologizing to Ethan Klein (Image via X/@kaceytron

Live streamer Kaceytron is opening up about settling her lawsuit with YouTuber Ethan Klein. Klein had filed a lawsuit against Kaceytron, and two other creators, who he accused of violating copyright law back in June.

Kaceytron, Denims and Frogan were accused by Klein of using his content nuke, which targeted streamer Hasan Piker, without adding any of their original commentary, as per E Sports.

Kaceytron, who has previously expressed the financial strain that she has been under because of the lawsuit and had established a GoFundMe campaign to support her legal fees, has not settled the issue with Ethan Klein.

In a public apology video that she posted on X adn Twitch, Kaceytron noted that Hasan Piker, despite ‘hinting’ that he would help her with the lawsuit, did not extend any aid to her.

In the video, Kaceytron said,

“I also want to make clear that I did not receive any support, financial or otherwise, from Hasan Piker. Hasan never even reached out to me privately to offer words of support. Speaking honestly, I found his indifference to my suffering hurtful, especially after he hinted he might help me behind the scene. I felt like he wanted to receive credit from the public from helping me, without providing any.”

Back when the news broke that Klein had filed a lawsuit against Kaceytron and other content creators, Hasan Piker reacted to the news by targeting Klein, and wrote on X,

“washed up old youtubers will do ANYTHING instead of taking some time off and going therapy”

washed up old youtubers will do ANYTHING instead of taking some time off and going therapy https://t.co/5KwvhSVb7f — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 20, 2025

Kaceytron apologized for infringing on Ethan Klein’s Content Nuke

In the public apology she posted to X, Kaceytron took responsibility for infringement and said,

“I want to begin by stating I take responsibility for infringing the Content Nuke. The lawsuit was not frivolous. When I said the lawsuit was frivolous and based on misogyny, it was to garner sympathy, protect my reputation, and retaliate against the Kleins.”

She also stated the lawsuit provided her with a better understanding of copyrights and their violation. She added,

“This lawsuit has given me a greater understanding of copyright protection, people's copyrights, and the importance of protecting copyrights in the online content creation community…It is important for the entire content creation community to respect the intellectual property rights of other creators, and I will adhere to the lessons I've learned throughout this process going forward.”

Public Apology to Ethan & Hila https://t.co/5um8ruCYtv — kaceytron (@kaceytron) December 2, 2025

Klein himself reacted to the apology on a YouTube live. After playing the apology during his live stream, he noted that the message was “heartfelt.” He also praised Kaceytron and said,

“Kaceytron, we've said it continually throughout this, you are extraordinarily funny and a very talented person and I wish you all the best in the future, in your future endeavors and I know you will continue to make people laugh and to and to continue to bring joy to people in that regard. I do, I think you're you're you are extremely funny and very clever. So, and I accept your apology. I do, and I appreciate all the sincerity and just all the specific, a lot of the stuff in there was really, I think warranted, and and I’m glad that she’s, you know, come to terms with a lot of it and I appreciate it. I really think she’s turned a new leaf.”

During his livestream, Klein also played a clip of Hasan Piker suggesting that he would be helping the content creators targeted by Klein’s lawsuit.