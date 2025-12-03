Did Coffey Anderson and Criscilla split up? Health issues explored as country singer pays tribute in wake of wife's death

Coffey Anderson and Criscilla Anderson at 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Country singer songwriter Coffey Anderson is mourning the loss of his wife, choreographer Criscilla Anderson, who has succumbed to cancer. Coffey and Criscilla married in 2009 and share three children, Ethan, Emmarie and Everleigh.

Coffey Anderson and Criscilla did undergo troubling times in their marriage. According to public legal documents, Coffey had filed for divorce from Criscilla in 2022, but did not go through with it.

A Reddit user cited public records to also state that even Criscilla filed for divorce recently, but the proceedings were not completed.

However, the choreographer had listed on her Instagram bio that she was divorced.

A few months ago, a friend of Criscilla’s took to the dancer’s Instagram to share that Criscilla had been going through a difficult period with her divorce when they decided to do a photoshoot together to feel empowered again.

At the time of the writing of this article, however, it is not known whether Coffey and Criscilla’s divorce was legally finalized or not.

Coffey did post a touching tribute after Criscilla passed away. In a sentimental Instagram post, he wrote,

“Criscilla defined strength and fighter like no other person on the planet. Heaven gained a star today. She said before she passed, “if you see a butterfly, that will be me. If you miss me, a butterfly will show up. Remember….I’ll be there with you.” We miss you already. Our hearts are shattered. Our minds are jumbled. Our lives will never be the same. The house is quieter because you’re missing.”

Coffey also shared that finally, in death, Criscilla was free of the cancer that had plagued her for so many years. He added,

“The babies are resilient and strong as ever. We did good with them. So, dance your heart out on the beach in heaven. No more pain, no colostomy bag, no more neuropathy, no chemo, or radiation and you can eat as much dessert as you want with no calories. I’m glad you get to meet the two babies we lost…I love you more.”

About Coffey Anderson’s wife’s health struggles

Criscilla and Coffey Anderson, who appeared together in Country Ever After, have candidly shared the impact that Criscilla’s cancer has had on their family.

According to People Magazine, Criscilla was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018.

Criscilla became a part of a clinical trial, which involved immunotherapy treatments, to deal with her cancer, as per another report by People Magazine.

Despite the risk, the dancer decided to go ahead with the trial. She confided in the news outlet about her thinking process, and said,

“[The doctor] told me that there was one in 10 chance I would get a rash and 1 in 20 chance that my liver would get inflamed. And I was like, 'I'd be good.”’

However, she ended up having a bad reaction to the treatment, developing an extreme rash in addition to an “inflamed liver.” At the time, Coffey told People Magazine,

“Criscilla had a head-to-toe rash that itched for 15 straight days and a liver that was sick. I was worried because she just couldn't get any relief.”

The couple did receive some good news while dealing with the disease. As per People Magazine, Criscilla was told by doctors that no evidence of the disease was found in her reports to the elation of the couple.

Soon, however, Criscilla received news that the cancer had appeared in her lymph nodes in 2022.

At the time, the dancer was receiving a holistic treatment, and shared that she had combined “Western medicine with an alternative approach.”