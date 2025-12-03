What did NBA Youngboy post? Chris Benoit post leaves fans worried as they raise concern amid series of distressing tweets

NBA YoungBoy concerns fans with cryptic Chris Benoit post. (Image by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, aka, NBA YoungBoy, or YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has his fans worried with some of his recent posts online. The Louisiana rapper, 26, shared a series a of cryptic tweets on X, among which, one particular message prompted concerns:

"I want drop the the album then die. You’ll never find another."

However, right after, the rapper tweeted:

"My life literally perfect, im just not happy. It’s me."

YoungBoy announced his next album, Slime Cry, in October, promising fans with a release date of November 28. However, when the album did not drop on the anticipated date, the rapper rather indifferently addressed the delay. Regardless, he told fans the album was still "Loading". Referring to this project, YoungBoy tweeted on Tuesday:

"I promise to show up for you though. You gone be happy #SlimeCry"

Fans could not decipher what the rapper intended to do. Adding to their concerns, YoungBoy further took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the late Canadian professional wrestler, Chris Benoit. The photo was not accompanied by any messages, which left fans to interpret what YoungBoy could have meant.

NBA YoungBoy posts Chris Benoit on his IG Story after sharing a cryptic post on X



“I want drop the the album then d*e. You'll never find another.” pic.twitter.com/wvs3UxbBpA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 2, 2025

The probable implication behind the IG story drove them even more worried. Authorities found Chris Benoit's body alongside his wife, Nancy, and his youngest son, Daniel's bodies inside their Fayetteville home on June 25, 2007. ABC News reported on August 25, 2010, that Benoit murdered his wife and his son before committing suicide at the age of 40.

NBA YoungBoy sharing Chris Benoit's photo online without a pretext prompted worrisome reactions amongst netizens.

"He needs support right now, not hype", voiced another.

"That post sounds really concerning because talk like that can be a sign someone needs support, not attention", resonated one more.

Several people also grew worried for NBA YoungBoy's current partner and his children.

"Y'all worried about youngboy??? Yall go check on his kids and whatever woman he's currently with", wrote one person.

"This is very concerning because Chris not only took out himself but his wife and son as well", said one fan.

"Sombody check on his children what the f*ck…", expressed one more.

NLE Choppa dissed NBA YoungBoy in his latest track

NBA YoungBoy's unsettling posts come after NLE Choppa, aka, NLE The Great dropped his diss track, Hello Revenge, aimed at the Baton Rouge rapper. In the first verse, NLE raps:

"Rap went dead, I'ma bring it back alive/ N***a, I'm the truth, but the devil is a lie/ YB Louis V belt to his spine/ Anybody with him better get 'em 'fore he cross the line, n***a"

​

NAH, NLE Choppa IS OUT OF CONTROL! This new NBA Youngboy diss got him out his WHOLE BODY! Sliding on an Opp is one thing, but havin a whole interpretive rain dance to go with the drill is DIABOLICAL BEHAVIOR! YB might have to leave buddy alone fr fr. pic.twitter.com/Q0KA12X8iS — Scru🇳🇬 (@scrufacejean) November 29, 2025

Through several references in this song as well as in his previous YoungBoy diss tracks, including KO, NLE called the Louisiana rapper a bad influence on today's youth. In a November interview with the Rolling Stone, NLE said:

"I've heard interviews from him that he's vocalized, that he's conscious of what he's doing, and I have no problems with him but that's the part where my assignment, that's the part of my duty, that's what I'm on the contract of, because I'm conscious of it. I know you can't continue to consciously choose a way that's indifferent to the most highs."

Regardless of his criticism of NBA YoungBoy, NLE said he had a dream about establishing truce with the rapper:

"The dream was me holding a young boy's head in my hand, and I was bringing the head to my father. When I woke up, I wanted to pray about it and seek what it meant."

NLE Choppa also addressed YoungBoy as a "brother", and expressed he would love to give the rapper a hug, adding:

"Would love to shake hands with that brother. I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won't? But do I have worries about things being personal outside of this? I feel he has bigger fish to fry. I'm just playing a small role in it by using my voice."

NBA YoungBoy is yet to directly address NLE Choppa's latest diss.