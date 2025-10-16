Nicki Minaj says a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy will "probably happen" as he messaged her recently

Rapper Nicki Minaj (Onika Maraj) performs at WHTA's Birthday Bash at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 17, 2017. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

A recent clip from one of Nicki Minaj's X-Spaces chat room conversations has been going viral. In the clip, a fan asked Nicki about any possible collaboration with NBA YoungBoy. To this, the rapper first said that she had a lot of love for YoungBoy and claimed that he had texted her lately.

Nicki then went about congratulating and praising YoungBoy for the work he has been doing recently. Further in the conversation Nicki Minaj said,

"Well, I've a couple songs with YoungBoy. You guys know I love YoungBoy... Actually YoungBoy messaged me recently too..."

Nicki then described NBA YoungBoy as "real and sweet." Speaking about a possible collaboration, Nicki said,

"I'm sure that'll probably happen. But in the meantime, let's congratulate him..."

The clip from the conversation has been getting circulated all across social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. One such post was made by a user with an account handle @YaGurlWoo, and it garnered more than 2.3K views as well as many likes since the time it was posted on the platform.

In the past, Nicki and YoungBoy have collaborated on a number of songs. The list includes I Admit, WTF, and What That Speed Bout!?.

Nicki Minaj recently stated that she was not going to release her upcoming studio album

In a tweet posted on X on October 15, Nicki Minaj shared that she was not going to go ahead with the release of her upcoming studio album. She even reportedly mentioned Jay-Z in the tweet that has garnered more than 15 million views as of now. The tweet by Nicki read,

"Ok I'm not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you're happy now @sc. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life."

While Nicki suggested that she was not going to release an album, no reason behind the decision was cited in the aforementioned tweet. On Tuesday, October 14, Nicki Minaj took to X and shared a tweet in which she revealed the release date of her new album to be March 27, 2026.

Around the same time, Nicki Minaj posted some remarks about Roc Nation as well. She suggested that they had tried to sign her for a tour as well as an album but failed. The tweet further read,

"They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo."

This tweet too garnered attention on social media and gained more than 2 million views. This wasn't the first set of allegations that she made against Roc Nation. Back in July 2025, Nicki claimed that Jay-Z owed her $200 million. At the time, she wrote in a tweet,

"We've calculated about 100-200 MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest."

No further details about this now-canceled upcoming album of Nicki Minaj have been revealed as of now. Netizens too shared their take under the post, with many expressing confusion and wanting more clarity on the same.