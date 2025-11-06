Did Nicki Minaj send aid to Jamaica? Video of rapper's team distributing care packages go viral

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Jamaica is still reeling from the disastrous aftermaths of Hurricane Melissa that wreaked havoc on the country last week.

As countless people have lost their homes and are out on the streets, Nicki Minaj has sent her team over with trucks full of essential supplies to support the needy.

Plus tmrw & possibly longer.

One Love, Jamaica. Love you. 🇯🇲♥️ https://t.co/Coiqwk9WIN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2025

Minaj's gesture has touched many hearts on the internet, with videos of her people gathered around the trucks and receiving care packages flooding social media.

One such video was even retweeted by the Anaconda rapper, who captioned it:

"Plus tmrw & possibly longer. One Love, Jamaica. Love you."

The comments on Minaj's tweet were soon filled with appreciation for her good deeds, with some even pointing out how the media would avoid reporting it.

​

Nicki Minaj isn't the only celebrity helping the Jamaicans

Sean Paul took to Instagram to urge his supporters to give what they can to those affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica 🇯🇲🤍 Swipe to see.



[🎥: @duttypaul] pic.twitter.com/t7uFaSfrFC — MuchMusic (@Much) November 2, 2025

While Nicki Minaj's generous act has received a fair share of attention, she isn't the only artist to be helping the Jamaicans survive after Hurricane Melissa.

Singer and rapper, Sean Paul, who is a Jamaican native, has also stepped up to help his motherland, pledging $50K to match donations to Food For The Poor Jamaica.

Describing the devastation in the country as "a very mind-blowing situation," Paul said:

"After days and days of communication and trying to help out in different ways, on Saturday I broke down. It's just the amount of energy it takes, and the depression that starts to set in, and then you have to shake yourself out of it because there's just so much to be done that we haven't even tipped the iceberg yet."

Sean Paul recalled his recent drive to the St Mary countryside, where the hurricane hadn't hit "as hard," an even those areas were facing power outages.

People living there were unable to see what was going on in the rest of the country, as whatever little charge they got on their phones, they used up to check on their relatives and make sure if they were okay.

The singer added:

"I just heard a story of 15 babies that were under three months old, but they're sleeping in cardboard boxes right now. So it's a terrible situation, and we're trying to get help out there as much as possible."

In addition to Sean Paul, Jamaican musician Shaggy has also been sending essential aids to the island via small convoys.

When asked about how he felt about the tragedy, Shaggy compared it to a bomb explosion, saying:

"Devastated. I don't think I can unsee what I've seen... It's rough, there's a lot of aid coming in. Nobody could really prepare for something like that. We got into the Black River area, which was hit really hard. Everything is flattened. It breaks my heart. I couldn't help but weep. These are my people."

According to The Guardian, the death toll in Jamaica has touched 75, witht the country's debt-to-GDP ratio also expected to rise alongside it.