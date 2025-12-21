Who attended the recent Reiner family gathering after Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths? Everything we know

Actor/director Rob Reiner (R) and Michele Reiner attend the wedding ceremony and celebration for Proposition 8 Plaintiffs Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo on June 28, 2014 at The Beverly Hilton. Hilton is committed to ensuring that every guest feels cared for, valued and respected, and sets the stage for LGBT travelers, no matter what the occasion. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts)

Members of the Reiner family were seen coming together privately one week after the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. Loved ones gathered on Sunday at the Los Angeles home of Rob’s sister, Annie Reiner, as the family continues to navigate the aftermath of the tragedy.

Photos from the gathering showed Rob Reiner’s younger brother, Lucas Reiner. He was seen carrying what appeared to be a bottle of wine.

Annie Reiner was spotted outside her home during the gathering, speaking with someone in a car. The gathering took place days after the Los Angeles Medical Examiner completed autopsies on Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

According to official records, their causes of death were listed as “multiple sharp force injuries,” and the deaths were ruled a homicide. Their bodies were returned to their family on Friday following the examinations, People reported.

Nick Reiner charged with first-degree murder in deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home the previous Sunday. Authorities later arrested their son, Nick Reiner, in connection with the deaths.

He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Nick, 32, is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles, where he remains on suicide watch, according to a police source cited by People.

Sources previously told The Post that the couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, discovered their bodies. Rob and Michele also share a son, Jake Reiner.

In a statement released after the deaths, Jake and Romy Reiner said,

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.” The statement continued, “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Additional details surrounding the days leading up to the deaths have also emerged. Just hours before they were found dead, Rob and Michele attended Conan O’Brien’s holiday party on Saturday night.

A lifelong family friend told The Post that Rob and Michele had a serious argument with Nick during the event.

As the investigation continues, the Reiner family has remained out of the public eye, choosing to rely on one another for support.

The recent gathering at Annie Reiner’s home reflects a private moment of unity as loved ones mourn Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner and await further legal proceedings in the case.