Would Crate & Barrel be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates and more explored

Facade with sign and logo at Crate and Barrel home decor retail store, Walnut Creek, California, August 25, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Last-minute shoppers can visit Crate & Barrel to find a wide range of holiday gifts for their loved ones.

Their outlets will be closed on Christmas Day 2025 as part of the religious and cultural holiday.

Crate & Barrel changes its store hours for several major holidays every year, like most retailers. But they do update their website to allow shoppers to plan and buy everything before their stores close for the holidays.

Most, if not all, of their stores will follow the same schedule for the holiday season, including reduced store hours on Christmas Eve. However, shoppers can also check the store hours for specific locations on their website to be sure.

Crate & Barrel store hours for Christmas 2025 explored

Shoppers who plan to visit Crate & Barrel for last-minute gift buying need to visit their nearest store before Christmas Day. Their retail stores will also have shorter hours on Christmas Eve.

On December 24, Crate & Barrel stores close at 6:00 p.m., and on Christmas, all their stores will be closed. This will also give their workers time to celebrate the holidays with their families and loved ones. But shoppers will have an extended shopping time and in-store experience until then.

Crate & Barrel advertises its extended store hours on their website. Customers who have yet to finish their holiday shopping can visit their stores as early as 8:00 a.m. Most stores will close on Monday and Tuesday later than usual at 10:00 p.m.

Stores will reopen on December 26, with most stores open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will open an hour later at 9:00 a.m. the following weekend. Some stores may have varying operating schedules, but shoppers can check specific locations via Crate & Barrel's store locator on their website.

Crate & Barrel Christmas 2025 offer

There's still time to get gifts from Crate & Barrel before Christmas Day. Their store is offering a 10% discount on select full-price items and a guaranteed holiday delivery for orders placed by December 22 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

They are also still bringing the holiday spirit with their clearance sale section. Christmas decorations are available at Crate & Barrel with up to 40% discount. Kitchen gifts are also available at up to 40% off, with a wide selection of items from brands like KitchenAid and Breville.

Their furniture clearance sale is also still live for those who want to update their interior or give something practical and useful, yet stylish, this holiday season. They have up to 50% off on offer for dining tables, nightstands, upholstered beds, dining chairs, couches, coffee tables and more.

Crate & Barrel is also factoring holiday gift-giving into their return policy. Items purchased from October 15 to December 25 can be returned until January 31, 2026, except for furniture items.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.