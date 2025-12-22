What role did James Ransone play in IT Chapter Two? Details analyzed as the actor dies at 46

James Ransone (Image via Getty)

James Ransone, best known for his roles in The Wire, It: Chapter Two and The Black Phone, died on Friday, December 19, at the age of 46. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ransone committed suicide. Born on June 2 1979 in Baltimore, he studied at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology before briefly attending Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts.

He earned his first onscreen credit in The American Astronaut in 2001 and gained widespread recognition in 2003 for his role as Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in season two of HBO’s The Wire, which focused on drug trafficking around the Port of Baltimore.

In 2019, Ransone starred as Eddie Kaspbrak in IT: Chapter Two, appearing alongside Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgård. He also played Max in The Black Phone (2021) and Black Phone 2 (2025), films centered on a kidnapped boy who communicates with a killer’s past victims through a mysterious phone.

Other projects on the late actor's resume include Sean Baker’s Tangerine, Bosch, Sinister, Treme, Generation Kill, Poker Face, Law & Order and many more.

Eddie Kaspbrak's story arc in IT: Chapter Two

In IT: Chapter Two, James Ransone took over the role of Eddie Kaspbrak, who was portrayed as a child by Jack Dylan Grazer in the first film.

The story picks up decades after the summer of 1989, by which time Eddie has settled into life as a risk assessor in New York City, where his rigid routine mirrors the control once exerted by his late mother. While testing a vehicle, he receives a call from his overbearing wife, followed by another from Mike Hanlon, who summons him and the others back to Derry due to Pennywise’s return.

The group reunites at a Chinese restaurant, where Mike reminds them of their shared childhood, although their memories have faded after nearly 30 years apart. Ominous fortune cookies foreshadow Stanley’s fate and their meal suddenly comes alive and attacks them. Soon after, they learn Stanley died by suicide.

As they prepare to confront the entity It, Beverly reveals visions of their deaths, which Mike links to their childhood exposure to the Deadlights. He explains the Ritual of Chüd, requiring childhood artifacts.

While searching, Eddie faces It as the Leper at a pharmacy and overcomes his fear, making the creature feel small. Back at the hotel, Eddie survives an attack by Henry Bowers and alerts the others.

The group later learns Henry is dead, killed by Richie to save Mike. Reuniting with Bill, they descend into It’s lair, where the ritual fails. When Eddie saves Richie from the Deadlights, It mortally wounds him. Before dying, Eddie reveals It's true weakness, allowing the others to mock and destroy the creature by crushing its heart as the cave collapses.

