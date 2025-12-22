Watch: DK Metcalf involved in on-field altercation with fan during Detroit game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off of the field after an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on January 05, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was involved in an on-field incident with a fan during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, drawing attention during the second quarter at Ford Field. The moment occurred near the sideline as Metcalf interacted with a spectator leaning over the railing.

According to the Associated Press, Metcalf and the fan exchanged words before the receiver threw a right-handed swipe toward the man’s face.

The report noted that Metcalf did not appear to make significant contact. The fan was wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig and was positioned close to the field of play.

Ryan Kennedy speaks out after DK Metcalf on-field exchange during Lions game

At the time of the incident, Metcalf had recorded one reception on six targets for five yards in the first half.

The 28-year-old is currently in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, having spent the previous six years with the Seattle Seahawks.

The fan involved was later identified by the Detroit Free Press as Ryan Kennedy of Pinckney, Michigan.

Initially, Kennedy reacted to the sudden attention surrounding the incident, telling the outlet,

“I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.” When asked his name at first, Kennedy jokingly responded, “My name is ‘Biggest Detroit Lions Fan Ever that got attacked by DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.’”

Kennedy later explained what he believed led to the confrontation. He told the Detroit Free Press,

“What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf. He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who witnessed the exchange, also provided details during the broadcast. She said,

“He came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey, he went over and the fan said something to him.” Wolfson added, “Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything, we'll see if the league takes action, guys.”

As of now, no disciplinary action has been announced by the NFL regarding the incident. The situation remains under observation as the league reviews on-field conduct involving players and fans.