"She doing everything to ruin her career": Netizens divided as Nicki Minaj takes the stage at AmericaFest hand in hand with Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj was heard saying about Donald Trump on stage (Image via Getty)

Nicki Minaj and Erika Kirk made a joint appearance on stage at the annual convention of Turning Point USA, AmericaFest, on Sunday, December 21. The news arrived a few months after the latter’s husband, Charlie, was shot dead at Utah Valley University.

The entire moment of the duo entering the stage together was recorded on camera.

It shows Nicki Minaj’s name in the beginning, and the pair had smiles on their faces while the singer waved her hands to the audience who attended the event.

Nicki and Erika even spoke to each other on stage, which was a part of a Q&A session. According to People magazine, Minaj told Kirk that she has a lot of respect and admiration for Donald Trump after the latter questioned the rapper whether the U.S. President’s administration has taught her anything so far.

On the other hand, netizens shared their reactions to Nicki and Erika’s stage moment as they took to the comments section of a post by Pop Base on X. One of the users seemingly criticized the same by claiming that Minaj was ruining her career with such things.

“She doing everything to ruin her career,” @erenfromtargets said.

The responses continued, with a person questioning whether Nicki was unaware of how Charlie allegedly attempted to influence a lot of people and the propaganda of Turning Point USA, also formed by him.

“Why is she aligning with Erika Kirk. Does she not know the rhetoric spewed by that lady’s late husband and the propaganda perpetuated by TPUSA????,” @ladidaix said .

Another user wrote that he was waiting to witness the results of Nicki developing an interest in conservative politics.

“Nicki Minaj at a TPUSA event? Can’t wait to see the cognitive dissonance between her past lyrics and this newfound love for conservative politics. Looks like someone’s taking their ‘Barbie’ act too far…,” @Rexfekxasaurus commented .

An individual addressed the authenticity of the video, asking if it was real or created by AI.

“Is that a real video or AI, that is an unexpected plot twist I didn’t see coming. I’m confused… Nicki is the least conservative person in the music industry. I do like Nicki’s music. I just feel the matrix is glitching!,” @JaneidyEve stated .

A user also praised the moment, saying that it was unexpected.

“Nicki Minaj showing up onstage, definitely not what I expected, but what a moment,” @at56_ wrote .

Nicki Minaj speaks up on various topics while she appears on stage

As mentioned, The Cleveland Show star had a conversation with Erika Kirk at the recent event. While addressing Trump, she said that the U.S. President has given hope to the residents of America.

Nicki Minaj additionally described Trump as a “handsome” and “dashing” individual, as per the New York Post.

The Steven Universe star added that Trump has made many people believe that they can defeat anyone who is “bad” without the need to hide their faces from anyone.

Nicki Minaj mentioned that she was “tired of being pushed around” while she opened up on the reasons behind supporting Trump.

“I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there. So when you’ve had enough, you realize, ‘Wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they?’ They don’t even know who they are. So I’m not going to back down anymore,” Minaj added.

Furthermore, the Saturday Night Live star said that she will always support Christians anywhere in the world. The rapper additionally requested people to never let go of their beliefs by following someone else’s opinion.

Nicki Minaj’s last big album was Pink Friday 2, which came out around two years ago. The Port of Spain native has not announced a new project.

But she has been trending with her appearances at the MTV Video Music Awards and other shows.