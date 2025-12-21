What sparked Nicki Minaj's comments on white women and beauty? Rapper says confidence shouldn't depend on race

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nicki Minaj joined Erika Kirk onstage as a surprise guest on Turning Point USA's final day of 'AmericaFest' convention on December 21. The rapper was introduced onstage with a highlight of her successful career and her efforts in speaking out to defend Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj talked about her beef with Gavin Newsom, his support for Donald Trump, and colorism onstage. Erika Kirk asked her to share her thoughts about what she has seen that younger women struggle with today at one point during the interview.

She said that Black women don't need to put down White women to feel like their beauty is being celebrated. She added:

"I don't need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty, because I know my beauty. You understand? It doesn't bother me [when] a woman says she's beautiful. Why shouldn't she feel that?"

Nicki Minaj further said:

"Why would certain colors have to be afraid of loving themselves?"

Her response was fueled by the realization that these days, empowering Black women and their beauty may come at the cost of putting other races, especially White women, down.

She also expressed her confusion about why a Black woman wants to do to other women what they felt and experienced [the discrimination] in the past.

Nicki Minaj praises Donald Trump and his admin during the TPUSA event

Rapper Nicki Minaj praised US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the Sunday event of Turning Point USA. She called Trump and Vance "role models" for young men and addressed her change of mind after previously criticizing Trump for his immigration laws.

She said onstage at the AmericaFest event:

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul. Our vice president, he makes me... well, I love both of them."

She talked about how Trump and Vance possess the "uncanny ability" to connect with people. Minaj also addressed the backlash she received following her public support for Trump.

She said during the Q&A session that she "didn't notice" the backlash and that she didn't even think about them.

The rapper also shared a clip of the interview about the backlash that Daily Wire posted on X and wrote:

"Didn't have a clue. Carry on."

She also expressed during the interview at the Arizona event that she was tired of being "pushed around." Minaj argued that expressing someone's different opinions and views has become controversial.

She further alleged that "people are no longer using their minds."

But while she praised Donald Trump and JD Vance at the event, Nicki Minaj doubled down on her beef with California Governor Gavin Newsom. He referred to him using the nickname Trump gave him: 'New-scum'

Erika Kirk thanked Nicki Minaj for being "courageous" at one point in the interview at the TPUSA event. The rapper also referred to herself and Kirk as "the cool kids," who are "busy building" instead of minding their critics.