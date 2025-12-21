How many children did James Ransone have? Family details emerge after actor's death at 46

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: Actor James Ransone visits Build Weekend Watch to discuss the Hulu series 'The First' and the film 'IT: Chapter 2' at Build Studio on October 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

IT: Chapter Two and The Wire actor James Rasone recently passed away at 46. Online records from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office revealed that he died on December 19 in Los Angeles. His cause of death was ruled a s**cide. Details listed his cause of death as "hanging" and the place of death as a "shed."

He is survived by his wife Jamie McPhee and their children. James Ransone and his wife have two children. But the actor kept his family and personal life intensely private. Public details about their children are limited.

Entertainment Now noted that Ransone rarely spoke publicly about his married life and fatherhood to protect their family from unwanted attention.

The New York Post also noted that his wife posted a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in her social media profile. It drew attention to mental health advocacy days after the actor's passing.

James Ransone previously came forward as a victim of s*xual abuse at the hands of his former tutor, Timothy Rialto. He made the accusation in a lengthy 2021 note on Instagram.

He alleged that Rialto s*xually abused him multiple times over six months in 1992 in his childhood home in Phoenix.

The alleged abuse reported led to Ransone feeling a "lifetime of shame and embarrassment." He reportedly shared the accusations with the Baltimore County police in March 2020 but was allegedly told that prosecutors "had no interest in pursuing the matter any further."

James Ransone's career, explored in the wake of his passing

A Maryland native, James Ransone attended Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson. He told Interview magazine in 2016 about his struggles fitting in normal public schools. But he said going to arts school "saved him."

He later attended a film school in New York. But he failed because he "didn't show up to class." After trying his hand at both acting and music, Ransone later focused on acting.

He also talked about his addiction to h*roin for five years before sobering up and realizing that his job is being an actor.

He had been in 77 movies and TV shows in his career, per his IMDb page. One of his biggest roles was playing troubled son Ziggy Sobotka to Chris Bauer's character in The Wire. He also starred as the older version of Derry-born limo driver Eddie Kaspbrak in IT: Chapter Two.

James Ransone also became a familiar face on HBO. He starred alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Generation Kill and then the music drama Treme.

He also joined the cast of the cop drama Bosch during its second season and guest-starred in Poker Face season 2.

Ransone was also in the two Sinister movies as the deputy, in SEAL Team for five episodes, and in The Rock's Empire State.

His latest acting credit was in the supernatural horror thriller Black Phone 2, released on October 17 in the US.

