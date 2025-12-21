Cruz Beckham addresses claims David and Victoria Beckham unfollowed Brooklyn (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Cruz Beckham addressed fresh gossip about his relatives after reports surfaced saying his parents - David Beckham and Victoria Beckham - unfollowed Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on Instagram. Rumors spread fast online during the weekend, sparking more talk of a possible split within the family. Cruz has now spoken up, claiming that it could be an Instagram block, rather than an unfollow.

Cruz Beckham steps in to explain Instagram block involving Brooklyn, David, and Victoria

Speculation around the Beckham family’s social media dynamics gained traction this week after fans noticed that David and Victoria Beckham no longer appear on Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram following list.

Fans caught the shift, noticing neither David nor Victoria remains among those he follows. Cruz clarified it wasn't an unfollow but possibly a 'block,' a process Instagram does not notify users about. When one person blocks another there, Instagram automatically removed them from the following list.

Cruz took to his Instagram handle and wrote:

"NOT TRUE. My Mom and Dad would never unfollow their son.. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... As did I."

Despite the digital ripple, the couple hasn't offered reasons for what took place behind the scenes. This moment folds into a larger pattern people have been watching - like how Brooklyn stayed away from his father's 50th birthday bash months ago, missing yet another shared frame.

According to People, rumors of rifts in the family bubbled up back in 2022, around the time Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida. Rumors swirled then - Nicola and Victoria weren't exactly seeing eye to eye, especially after the actress ultimately opted not to wear a wedding gown designed by the fashion designer, despite earlier indications that she would. That choice sparked chatter, feeding stories of quiet clashes beneath the surface of the big day.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!