How did David Beckham react to being knighted? Soccer icon honored by King Charles for his career and charity work

The King officially knighted David Beckham for his contribution to sports and charity. The 50-year-old soccer legend attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025, alongside his wife, Victoria, and his parents, Sandra and Ted.



Beckham, dressed in a dark grey tailcoat, white shirt and dark pants, described the honour as beyond anything he hoped to receive:

“I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done, but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive."

He described it as his proudest moment:

“To be honest, a young boy from the East End of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honoured by His Majesty The King, the most important and respected institution in the world – it's quite a moment. This is without doubt my proudest moment.”

“He was quite impressed with my suit,” David Beckham revealed that King Charles loved his suit in a post-investiture interview

The 50-year-old multihyphenate, after his investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, stated that King Charles was impressed with his outfit, adding that it was designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, and inspired by the King:

“He was quite impressed with my suit. He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years, and he definitely inspired this look.”

Beckham added in his interview that it was a huge honour to be recognised for his achievements and charitable contributions. He described charity as a good tool for influencing change.

The former Manchester United player will now be referred to as Sir David Beckham, and his wife Victoria will be addressed as Lady Beckham.

