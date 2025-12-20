Did Dave Chappelle compare Charlie Kirk to Martin Luther King Jr.? Comic says similarities end with how they were killed

WASHINGTON, D.C. - JUNE 20: Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the dedication of the theater at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. on June 20, 2022. The auditorium was set to be renamed for alum Dave Chappelle but, in a surprise move, he asked the theater to be named Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle is not impressed by the Charlie Kirk and Martin Luther King comparison. He has criticized it in a surprise comedy special of his Netflix stand-up show, The Unstoppable. The 52-year-old comedian said about the Turning Point USA founder and political activist who was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA event:

"I'm not making light of Charlie Kirk dying, but I'm not sure what it means, and I'm not sure I believe what they say it means."



He expressed plainly that he believed that calling Kirk this generation's Martin Luther King was a reach. He began by saying:

"I'll tell you what I don't believe, and the whites were quick to say this. They said, 'Charlie Kirk is this generation's Martin Luther King [Jr.].' No, he's not! Yeah, that's a reach."



Chappelle stated that any comparison between Kirk and King ended at the manner in which they were killed:

"You know, they both got murdered in a terrible fashion. They both got shot in the neck. But that's about where those similarities ended."

He described Kirk as an "Internet personality" who couldn't "function" as Martin Luther King did:

"Charlie Kirk is a motherf---in' internet personality," he said. "By design, fundamentally, he can't function like Dr. King. Internet n----s are negative because they have to be, 'cause nobody will engage them unless they say s--- that makes them."

The Half Baked actor then tried to imagine King using internet lingo:

"Could you imagine if Dr. King were behaving like Charlie Kirk?" he asked. "'Smash that like button and subscribe! Follow me for more content like this! I believe all Black people should be free — change my mind.'"



"Congresspeople voted for that 'cause they're afraid of political violence," Dave Chapelle on Kirk's October 14 National remembrance day



Dave Chappelle, in his Netflix stand-up show, continued to make controversial statements. He claimed that Congress members voting for October 14, 2025, as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk was because they were afraid of "political violence."



"Everybody voted for it. No, no, I'm not gonna boo it. Remember that n---- if you want to. And remember him however you want to. But I do know that most of those Congresspeople voted for that 'cause they're afraid of political violence."

The comedian told the audience that the Martin Luther King holiday almost didn't happen. He noted that the late civil rights family and Stevie Wonder persistently lobbied to see his birthday approved as a holiday.

"That the only reason that Martin Luther King's birthday is a holiday is that the King family and Stevie Wonder lobbied very hard and very long for that holiday."

Dave Chappelle also remembered his late friend Nipsey Hustle, noting similarities in the way their deaths affected friends and loved ones:

"This is why I feel for Charlie Kirk's fans — because I know what it's like to see someone you look up to and admire gunned down by a f---ing nobody," he said. "Oh my God. It's so hard to accept that."

