Jack Black reveals details about the Saturday Night Live sketch "Boys Night Out," which didn't go on air

Saturday Night Live star Jack Black attends AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony Honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Jack Black recently looked back on one of his most memorable Saturday Night Live moments that audiences never actually saw.

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, streamed on December 16, 2025, the actor and comedian revealed details about an unaired Saturday Night Live sketch called “Boys Night Out,” which was written especially for him by Amy Poehler and Emily Spivey.

While the idea felt funny on paper and even made the writers laugh, Black admitted the sketch completely fell apart in front of a live audience, describing it "really took a dump-ski" during the dress rehearsal, and was ultimately pulled by creator Lorne Michaels.

Here's what Jack Black said about his Saturday Night Live sketch

Jack Black, who has hosted Saturday Night Live ​​​​four times since his debut in 2002, spoke with Seth Meyers, explaining that the sketch was something he personally pitched, revealing:

“I pitched it to Amy, and Amy wrote it up for me. Bespoke for me.”

The idea was simple and very Jack Black style. He would come out and sing a song about being excited for a boys’ night out while his wife was away. Black recalled, “ And it was just a little song. I was like, ‘I think it would be really fun to come out and sing a song.'”

He then broke into the chorus during the interview, singing:

“Boys’ night out / Boys’ night out / Now we’re really rockin’ / And the chicks are all a-squawkin’ / ’Cause we’re talking ’bout a boys’ night out!”

Despite the confidence going in, Black said the energy completely changed during the dress rehearsal.

“I thought it was funny, but then, yeah, in the dress, it really took a dump-ski,” he admitted.

According to Black, once the audience reaction fell flat, it became clear the sketch wasn’t working. He said he agreed with the decision to cut it, joking, “I was like, ‘No, yeah, don’t, let’s not do it,'"

Seth Meyers, who was a writer and cast member at the time, remembered the moment clearly. He praised Black for committing fully even when the sketch was bombing.

“You never took your foot off the gas,” Meyers said, adding that everyone backstage knew it wouldn’t air but admired how hard Black kept pushing.

Black laughed and summed it up perfectly: “I’ve only got one gear. As anyone who knows me knows, I go all the way.”

Even though “Boys Night Out” never aired, Meyers revealed that the sketch has lived on behind the scenes. He told Black that it is “still incredibly beloved among my cohort from that era.”

Amy Poehler later echoed this sentiment on her Good Hang podcast, explaining the premise again: “It was Jack waiting for the boys to arrive, and they never showed up. He just kept ordering more wings.”

During the interview, Jack Black also took a reflective turn as he talked about what it meant to return to Saturday Night Live after such a long break, as he explained that for a long time, he believed his SNL chapter was closed. He said:

"But I also felt like, hey, you know what? I had an incredible experience, a life-changing experience on SNL 20 years ago. And I was like, “I had my time, and now they’re on to the next generation of flavors and tastes. I’m never going to be, like…”

He further described the whole scenario when he got the call for Saturday Night Live after 20 years, saying:

"But then when I got the call… yeah. You know, everyone who’s ever been on Saturday Night Live, when you get that call… “Oh, my manager and my publicist. This is going to be big. What’s up? What’s up, guys?” And they’re like, “Jack…They want you back.” And you know, it’s like… It’s a highlight. But also, as soon as they tell you, you’re thrilled and you’re celebrating, and then the terror. Yeah. Because it is the scariest gig."

Jack Black has hosted Saturday Night Live four times, first in 2002 and most recently in April 2025. Looking back, the failed sketch didn’t dampen his love for the show.

Instead, it highlighted the risk and unpredictability of live comedy. As Black made clear, even when a sketch “takes a dump-ski,” he gives everything he has, and that fearless commitment is exactly why audiences and fellow comedians continue to love him.

Stay tuned for more updates.