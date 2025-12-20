How much is the net worth of Ariana Grande ahead of her return as a host on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live host Ariana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Saturday Night Live season 51's latest episode premieres on December 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET/ 9:30 pm CT/8:30 pm PT on NBC.

This is also the last episode marking the end of this year and would feature singer, songwriter, and actor Ariana Grande as the host, along with legendary singer Cher as the musical guest.

The episode will mark Ariana Grande's third time as a host, while Cher is returning to Saturday Night Live after nearly four decades, since she appeared as a musical guest once in 1987.

Grande, who is still on promotional duties for Wicked: For Good, has been one of the highest-paid and most popular celebrities in the world with a whopping net worth of $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She has more than 380 million followers on Instagram, roughly 34 million followers on TikTok, 80 million followers on Twitter, and 52 million subscribers on YouTube.

More details about the net worth of the Saturday Night Live host explored

Saturday Night Live host Ariana Grande has created a big fortune from her work in music, acting, business deals, and brand partnerships.

By 2025, her net worth is estimated to be $250 million, which puts her among the richest stars in the world. She has stayed as one of the top-earning famous people for over ten years, generating a large income in many fields.

A big part of Ariana's riches comes from her music career. She makes $20 to $30 million in a normal year, with some years much higher than that number.

The Wicked star made about $70 million from June 2019 to June 2020, thanks to her album sales, streaming, tours, and deals for endorsements. Between June 2018 and June 2019, the Saturday Night Live star earned $50 million.

Her tours are very profitable; the Dangerous Woman Tour brought in $71 million, and the Sweetener World Tour earned close to $1 million per show.

Successful albums have contributed a lot to her net worth growth. Records like Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U Next, Positions, and Eternal Sunshine did really well all over the world.

These songs made many top hits and assisted Ariana in having a strong presence ͏on streaming platforms, selling items, and long-term payments that keep adding to her income.

Grande was paid $8 million for both days that she performed at California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019.

Ariana's acting career has also thrived, contributing to her net worth. Her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good brought in another big check for her.

Even with talk online, Universal Pictures said that Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo worked out their deals together and got the same pay for the movie.

Her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live also shows how much she is wanted and still important in showbiz. Business projects have been a big money maker, too.

Ariana's fragrance line has brought in more than $1 billion in total sales, making it one of the top celebrity perfume brands ever. With normal royalties thought to be between 5% and 10%, this alone could have made her $50-100 million over time.

Her beauty brand, r. e. m. beauty, started with Morphe and became a big thing after she acquired the brand's assets for $15 million after Forma Brands went bankrupt.

Brand endorsements and collaborations add a lot more to her yearly pay. Ariana has collaborated with big brands like Reebok, Givenchy, Starbucks, MAC Makeup, Coach, Apple, Macy’s, and T-Mobile.

Apart from all this, the 32-year-old also invests in real estate, spending $20 million on several purchases in a single month of 2020 alone. She has bought and sold many expensive places in California and New York.

Ariana paid $13.7 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills in June 2020 and in October 2021 for $14 million.

In June 2020, Ariana sold a home in Montecito, California, in September 2022 for $9.1 million, which she bought from Ellen DeGeneres for $6.75 million.

Stay tuned for more updates.