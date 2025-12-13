Lily Allen jokes about her accent during her SNL comeback

Lily Allen (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live aired a new episode on December 13 with Josh O’Connor as host and Lily Allen as the musical guest. The episode marked Allen’s return to the show for the first time since 2007.

She appeared to support her album West End Girl. O’Connor hosted the program for the first time while promoting his film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The episode followed the show’s usual format, including a monologue, comedy sketches, and musical performances. Promotional clips released by NBC featured O’Connor, Allen, and cast member Andrew Dismukes.

The clips focused on a short exchange about accents and were shared online around the time the episode aired.

The broadcast came during a busy period for both guests. Allen is preparing for an arena tour scheduled to begin in March in Glasgow, Scotland.

O’Connor has appeared in several films this year following earlier television work. The episode aired live on NBC and was available to stream on Peacock.

Accent jokes featured in Saturday Night Live promos

Promotional videos for the December 13 episode showed Andrew Dismukes trying to guess the accents of Josh O’Connor and Lily Allen.

After O’Connor spoke, Dismukes said, “I love the accent,” before naming several incorrect options.

When Dismukes asked if the accent was “Na’vi,” O’Connor answered, “Colder.” After another guess, O’Connor said, “Closer, actually!” Lily Allen then joined the exchange and clarified O’Connor’s background by saying, “Andrew, he’s obviously British.”

Dismukes then turned to Allen and asked, “Do I detect a bit of Jamaican, mon?” Allen replied, “Sure.” The exchange ended shortly after and made up the main focus of the promo clips.

The promos were released by NBC to introduce the host and musical guest. They were separate from the live episode and did not include footage from sketches or performances.

After the episode aired, the clips continued to circulate online and were referenced in coverage of the broadcast.

Saturday Night Live: Lily Allen’s return and Josh O’Connor’s episode

Lily Allen appeared as the musical guest on the December 13 episode, marking her first time back on the show in nearly two decades.

She performed songs from West End Girl, her most recent album. The album marks her return to music after a period focused on acting and theater work.

Allen has announced an arena tour in support of the album, with the first date set for March 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. More tour dates are expected later.

Her appearance on the show added to a series of television performances linked to the album’s release.

Josh O’Connor hosted the episode while promoting Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film was released in theaters last month and is scheduled to stream on Netflix.

O’Connor also appeared in The Mastermind, The History of Sound, and Rebuilding this year.



Saturday Night Live’s December 13 episode was supported by pregame content highlighting Ashley Padilla’s “Haircut” sketch, Lily Allen’s return as musical guest, and promo week videos.

NBC released interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, and digital segments featuring cast members ahead of the broadcast.

O’Connor is known for his role as Prince Charles on The Crown. The December 13 broadcast marked his first time hosting Saturday Night Live. The episode aired live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and streamed on Peacock as part of the show’s regular weekly schedule.

