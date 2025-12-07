White House escalates feud with Sabrina Carpenter, shares altered ‘SNL’ clip in new pro-ICE post

Sabrina Carpenter (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live became the center of a new online dispute after the White House posted an edited clip of Sabrina Carpenter from a recent episode.

The SNL clip changed a line from her promotional segment with cast member Marcello Hernández. In the original version, Carpenter joked,

“I think I might need to arrest someone for being too hot.”

The White House upload replaced “too hot” with “too illegal,” showing Hernández offering his wrists as if being arrested. The post was shared on TikTok and X with the caption,

“PSA: If you’re a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported.”

This follows a deleted post that used Carpenter’s song “Juno” as the soundtrack for an ICE video. Carpenter responded at the time, writing,

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music.”

Her team has not commented on the new edited clip. The White House previously replied to her criticism by referencing her lyrics, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson saying, “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter…” before defending the administration’s actions. Similar posts from the White House have used music from other artists, including Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

Altered clip and online reaction for Saturday Night Live clip

The edited video shows Carpenter appearing to say Hernández is “too illegal.” The scene mirrors the original SNL promo, but the White House replaced the audio. The clip then transitions to footage of immigration arrests.

The caption reads, “If you’re a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported.”

This new post came only days after the White House deleted a video using Carpenter’s “Juno.” That earlier video repeated the lyric “Have you ever tried this one?” over images of migrants being detained. Carpenter responded publicly, saying,

“Do not ever involve me or my music.”

A version of the video on TikTok kept the visuals but removed the audio.

The White House pushed back on her criticism. Jackson said,

“We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Online reaction grew as fans discussed the altered clip and the continued use of entertainment content in federal messaging. Carpenter’s team has not released a new statement.

Previous conflicts with music use and ongoing posts of Saturday Night Live

The new SNL clip is part of a pattern in which the White House uses popular music or pop culture clips in immigration-related posts.

On November 3, the administration used Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” in a video praising Trump. That post is still online. Olivia Rodrigo also objected after the White House used her song “All American Bitch” with a message urging viewers to self-deport. Rodrigo replied,

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

Carpenter’s earlier conflict began when the White House matched her “Juno” lyric with scenes of migrants being tackled. After she spoke out, the White House removed the audio but left the video on TikTok. The new clip continues the dispute by using an edited SNL segment rather than her music.

The pattern of posts has led to repeated comments from fans and viewers. Some users questioned the practice of altering entertainment content for political messaging. Others noted that the White House has not announced changes to its social media approach.

With multiple artists responding, the situation continues to draw attention on TikTok, X and other platforms.

___________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.