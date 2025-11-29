Will there be a new episode of SNL this week (November 29, 2025)? Explained

SNL current and former cast members (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live is taking a short hiatus, giving viewers a chance to revisit highlights from season 51 while the cast and crew pause for the Thanksgiving holiday period. During this break, NBC is filling the scheduled slot with reruns of earlier episodes, counting down the days before the show returns in December with three major, star-studded installments to close out the 2025 season.

The network had previously confirmed that the planned episode for November 22, 2025 would be a repeat of the October 4 broadcast. As part of the holiday programming, NBC will air a special Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving episode on Wednesday, November 26 showcasing a curated selection of classic festival themed sketches from past seasons. This special is designed to celebrate the show’s long comedic legacy while offering viewers seasonal nostalgia.

Following the Thanksgiving showcase, another repeat episode will air on Saturday, November 29 giving the cast and crew additional time to enjoy the holiday weekend with their families. The brief hiatus ensures SNL can recharge creatively before delivering its final lineup of new episodes for the year.

All about the upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live

SNL will return with a new episode on Saturday, December 6 with fan-favorite host Melissa McCarthy, joined by singer songwriter Dijon as musical guest. The Bridesmaids star has earned an Emmy nomination for each of her five previous episodes, winning for her most recent appearance in 2017. She also memorably popped up a handful of times to play former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) is set to appear as the next host with musical guest Lily Allen on Saturday, December 13. O'Connor will be on to support his turn as a hot priest in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery which will be hitting Netflix on the same weekend. Meanwhile, Allen will be performing songs from her David Harbour divorce album, West End Girl so don't hold your breath for a cameo from the Stranger Things cast that week.

Then, the final episode of the year will be fronted by the powerhouse duo of host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher. The Wicked: For Good star currently recovering from Covid has hosted SNL twice previously, including once doing double duty as musical guest, plus two additional stints as a solo musical performer. However, in the upcoming episode the veteran singing icon, Cher will be taking over the music department.

How to stream SNL online

New episodes of Saturday Night Live are broadcast every Saturday at 11:30 pm ET or 8:30 pm PT on both NBC and Peacock.

For those who prefer digital streaming in the United States, Peacock offers several subscription options. As of mid 2025, the plans begin at $7.99/month, or $79.99/year. Known as the Select Plan, this allows limited access to the platform's streaming library, and excludes Peacock Originals, live sports and some movies. Then there are the Peacock Premium (ad-supported) plan at $10.99/month, or $109.99/year, and Peacock Premium Plus (mostly ad-free with access to downloads and live local NBC) at $16.99/month, or $169.99/year.

