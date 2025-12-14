General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 15 to 19, 2025)

Actors Josh Kelly, Evan Hofer, Brook Kerr, Sofia Mattsson, Tabyana Ali, Vernee Watson, Donnell Turner, Kate Mansi, Kristina Wagner, Jon Lindstrom, Cynthia Watros, Maurice Benard, Frank Valentini, Jophielle Love, Eden McCoy, Rebecca Herbst, Laura Wright, Tanisha Harper, and Cameron Mathison of General Hospital. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ABC Network and Hulu’s hit American sitcom, General Hospital, first premiered on April 1, 1963, and was created by Doris Hursely and Frank Hursely. The show has received critical acclaim for its compelling characters and interesting storylines, and has also won several Daytime Emmy Awards.

General Hospital is set in the fictional city of Port Charles in New York City and mainly focuses on the members of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Morgan families.

The central storyline and plot arc revolve around the characters engaging in business deals, safeguarding their families from mob wars and crimes, and also getting involved in romantic situations.

In the upcoming week’s episodes of the show, from December 15 to December 19, 2025, spoilers reveal that things will get messy at Port Charles. Jason will be extremely busy handling Sonny Corinthos’s enemy, Jenz Sidwell, but in the midst of his work, he will do something that would touch Britt’s heart, and the two of them might end up getting together, while Willow Tait might be on the receiving end of facing a trial against her after some damning evidence comes to light. Chase will be shown making two arrests, and one of them could potentially be her.

In addition to these developments, Portia’s health scare will reveal to Isaiah that she is pregnant, and he will try his best to make sure that she and her unborn child are both safe and healthy.

3 major developments to expect from General Hospital from December 15 to December 19, 2025

1) Jason Morgan will be busy trying to juggle handling Jenz Sidwell for Sonny Corinthos while also trying to win Britt’s heart, and he will potentially end up being successful in his endeavors

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from December 15 to December 19, 2025, Jason Morgan will be busy trying to make sure that the issues regarding Jenz Sidwell are taken care of for Sonny Corinthos.

In addition to that, he will also try his best to woo Britt Robinson, and he will potentially be successful, and the two of them might share a kiss.

2) A lot of damning evidence against Willow Tait will surface, which will make her go to trial, but she will receive support from Drew Cain Quartermaine as well as Harrison Chase

Spoilers for General Hospital reveal that evidence against Willow Tait will make her go to trial, and Drew Cain Quartermaine and Harrison Chase will both support her.

Her mother, Nina Reeves, will take the stand after calling in a favor, while Michael Corinthos will also have a tense encounter with Willow. Chase will conduct two arrests towards the end of the week, and one of them could potentially be Willow.

3) Isaiah will find out after Portia’s sudden health scare that she is pregnant; however, he will not be sure whether he is the father of the unborn child or not

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, after Isaiah finds out that Portia is pregnant, he will try his best to make sure that both she and the unborn child are safe after learning that the pregnancy is a risky one. However, he will not be sure whether he is the father or not.

Stay tuned for more updates.

