General Hospital spoilers: Dante and Nathan uncover a big secret, Chase stands firm, Brook Lynn faces a tough choice

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on December 12, 2025, promise an exciting day full of surprises, difficult decisions, and emotional moments. Fans can look forward to storylines where important investigations move forward, relationships are challenged, and loyalties are tested. Dante and Nathan are about to uncover something that could change everything.

At the same time, tension rises as Chase refuses to give in, standing strong in his beliefs even as pressure mounts around him. Brook Lynn faces a choice that could affect both her personal life and career. Britt also experiences an unexpected emotional moment, adding even more drama and making tomorrow’s episode an important one in the ongoing story at General Hospital.

Dante and Nathan make a groundbreaking discovery

Earlier, the PCPD complicated the Willow Cain case when Nathan brought Curtis in for questioning while not telling the full truth. The officers didn’t know that Curtis was not alone at The Savoy but was actually with Selina Wu.

Now, Dante and Nathan come across information that could change the course of one of their investigations. This new discovery might affect the Drew Cain shooting case or uncover details about another ongoing mystery, possibly showing that the official story about Anna’s role with the WSB is not entirely accurate.

Chase stands his ground

Chase has long believed that Willow is innocent while thinking that Michael might have been involved in Drew’s shooting. With the new information about Curtis, Chase becomes even more certain of his beliefs. Fans can expect him to stay firm, even if others question him.

His strong stance could create more tension with the people around him, including Brook Lynn, who is torn between her loyalty and her feelings, leading to possible conflicts in the upcoming scenes.

Brook Lynn faces a critical choice

Brook Lynn is experiencing difficulty managing her feelings and her duties. Since Chase firmly thinks that Michael is the one who did it, her thoughts about the Drew shooting might put her in a difficult situation. Tomorrow’s episode will show how hard her choice is, both in her heart and in what she knows is right, and how it changes her relationships.

The consequences of what she decides could have significant impacts on her private life as well as her job, bringing even more excitement and stress to the episode.

Britt experiences an unexpected emotional shift

Britt, who is usually guarded and sarcastic, shows a rare moment of vulnerability. After helping Portia with a pregnancy emergency, Britt is clearly affected by the experience. This change shows that her tough exterior may be softening, giving more depth to her character and possibly changing how she interacts with other important people in Port Charles.

Fans can look forward to seeing how this new sense of empathy influences her decisions and relationships moving forward.

Ongoing investigations and fugitive threats

Meanwhile, Valentin is still on the run and is hiding safely at Carly’s house, which makes the ongoing investigations even more complicated.

Anna is being secretly held by Sidwell, adding more tension since the other characters don’t know the truth. These events make sure that tomorrow’s episode stays full of suspense, with several storylines crossing paths in surprising and unexpected ways.

Fans can watch the new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.