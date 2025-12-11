Not Without Hope: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

The survival thriller film Not Without Hope arrives as one of 2025’s most emotionally charged films, blending real-life tragedy with filmmaker Joe Carnahan’s talent for tense, character-driven storytelling. Based on the 2010 nonfiction book by Nick Schuyler and Jeré Longman, the film recounts the harrowing 2009 boating accident that left Schuyler as the lone survivor after a group of four close friends set out for a fishing trip off the coast of Florida.

The project spent years in development with multiple casting shifts and creative changes before finding its footing with Zachary Levi in the lead role. This article further breaks down the details regarding the release, cast, and plot for Not Without Hope.

Release details for Not Without Hope

The survival thriller film Not Without Hope debuted at the Austin Film Festival on October 25, 2025, before arriving in theaters on December 12, 2025, in the United States through Inaugural Entertainment.

A companion documentary, Four Down, directed by Steven Cantor, is scheduled to be released after the film completes its run, providing a non-fiction account of the events and extending the story’s reach for viewers who want a deeper understanding of the real-life rescue effort.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Inaugural Entertainment CEO Kevin Weisberg said the following after acquiring the rights for the true-story thriller:

“We are very excited to have acquired the rights to distribute this powerful, edge of your seat thriller. It is very much in the vein of a film like The Perfect Storm, but what makes this project so unique is the NFL and college football backdrop, which dovetails with our marketing plan and release window.”

Cast details explored

Zachary Levi leads the film as Nick Schuyler, portraying the survivor’s physical and emotional ordeal with a grounded realism drawn in part from his direct conversations with the real Schuyler. In his Moviefone interview, Levi reflected on reading the script and rediscovering the tragedy he remembered from the news cycle:

“All these lives were so insanely impacted and lost… as I was reading, I kept thinking, ‘Just cut it. Just cut it,’ as if I could somehow change what had already happened.”

Josh Duhamel portrays Coast Guard Captain Timothy Close, whose crew undertakes the near-impossible search amid violent weather. Duhamel’s role frames the procedural intensity of a rescue mission that seemed doomed from the start, grounding the film with a perspective from those fighting to save the men from afar.

Quentin Plair appears as NFL linebacker Marquis Cooper, portraying his determination and deep friendship with the group. Terrell Terrell plays Corey Smith, bringing warmth and unshakeable humor to scenes that contrast sharply with the group’s ordeal.

Marshall Cook portrays Will Bleakley, Schuyler’s close friend and a former USF football player. Cook has spoken openly about the physical challenges of the role, describing the unpredictable on-set conditions as something that forced the cast to “stop acting and start surviving,” a sentiment echoed across interviews.

Rounding out the ensemble are JoBeth Williams as Nick’s mother Marcia, Floriana Lima as Paula, Jessica Blackmore as Rebekah Cooper, and Priya Jain as a Coast Guard lieutenant. Together, the cast portrays both sides of the tragedy, those stranded at sea and the loved ones waiting desperately for answers onshore.

What is Not Without Hope all about?

The story of the survival thriller film Not Without Hope follows Nick Schuyler, Will Bleakley, Marquis Cooper, and Corey Smith as they embark on what was supposed to be a routine fishing trip 70 miles off the coast of Clearwater, Florida. Early scenes introduce the group’s playful camaraderie, highlighting a friendship built on years of shared experiences. The tone shifts abruptly when a sudden storm rolls in, capsizing their boat during an attempt to free a stuck anchor. From that moment forward, the film becomes a minute-by-minute fight for survival.

The trailer sets this tone immediately: calm waters give way to towering waves, fierce winds, and the desperate realization that rescue may not come in time. The friends face dehydration, hypothermia, sharks, and the psychological unraveling that emerges when survival feels increasingly impossible. A rally moment of the group chanting together is shown in the clip to underscore the hope they cling to even as conditions worsen.

Parallel sequences follow Captain Close and the Coast Guard as they battle deteriorating weather to locate the overturned vessel. Shots of loved ones waiting by the phone, particularly Marcia Schuyler, add emotional depth, reminding viewers that the story’s impact reached far beyond the ocean.

In his Collider exclusive preview conversation, Levi explained why the story resonated so deeply with him:

“To immortalize those who were lost… Nick’s friends who weren’t able to tell their side — that’s what attracted me to this project.”

Not Without Hope is now available in theaters in the United States.