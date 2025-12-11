“I’m fighting for Sage too”: Savannah’s shocking confessional in Survivor 49 exposes her unexpected strategy

Savannah Louie on Survivor 49 (Image via CBS)

Survivor 49's ​​​​​​latest episode delivered yet another blast of chaos, strategy, and blindsides as the game reached its final stretch.

Steven Ramm became the season’s newest casualty, voted out unanimously despite holding the Block-a-Vote advantage.

The remaining players entering the final of Survivor are Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Sophi Balerdi, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, and Kristina Mills.

However, the move to vote out Steven reshaped the entire final game, but some parts of the episode that didn’t make it on air might reveal a lot about the bigger picture behind the elimination.

An unaired scene from Day 23, exclusively shown by Entertainment Weekly, revealed Savannah making a shocking admission in a confessional.

She accepts that she was not just fighting for herself or even for her closest allies. Surprisingly, she was even fighting to keep her rival, Sage, in the game.

Here's what Savannah said in the exclusive confessional in Survivor 49

The exclusive scene from Survivor begins when Steven and Rizo return to camp with Tree Mail, sparking wild speculation about the upcoming challenge.

Rizo Velovic reads to the others while the group tries to decode lines which read:

“A victory gives you a leg up today, at least for now, you're still alive. Put your foot down when it's time to play, if you want to make it to the final five.”

However, the real bombshell comes moments later in Savannah’s solo confessional. She starts by reflecting on her track record in lower-body challenges, hoping this one could be “her day.”

“So far, all of the leg and the lower body challenges that we've had, I've done pretty good on,” she notes. “So if it is lower body focused with a leg up, I'm hoping that this is going to be my day," she said.

She further reflects on the importance of the challenge, as she states:

"This challenge today, it's not the most critical one yet, because I literally had to fight for my life in some of these other challenges, but it's the most critical, I think, for my alliance and the people I want to work with."

Then Savannah calmly reveals that the stakes of this challenge extend beyond individual safety, revealing the most surprising aspect of the confessional:

"So today, when you see me out there in that challenge, I'm not only fighting for myself, but I'm fighting for Rizo, I'm fighting for Soph. And honestly, even though Sage has thrown my name out there, I'm kind of fighting for Sage, too.”

That single confession reframes the entire episode. Savannah and Sage have spent most of the post-merge phase circling each other as strategic enemies.

Sage openly targeted Savannah for days. Savannah has every reason to want revenge after Sage helped send her ally, Nate, home. But Savannah detailed her reasons for saving Sage with clarity, as she confessed further:

“Because I don’t want Sage to go home yet. I want Steven out of this game.”

The rest of the exclusive unaired scene from Survivor shows how both sides were bracing for a make-or-break challenge. Savannah’s confessional shows her focus on the threat Steven posed if he remained.

“We feel very confident that Steven has an advantage,” she explained. “The only thing that could really throw a wrench into our plans is if Steven wins immunity and is totally safe tonight. I don't want him making it further. He’s already a big threat to win this game, and getting him even more ammo is scary.”

Steven, meanwhile, gives his own confessional, commenting on the challenge, as he noted:

“We pick up Tree Mail, it says something about a leg up and keeping your feet down and making it to tribal tonight and winning.”

He was quite confident and ready to face the challenge head-on to win the immunity; however, he also sensed the danger that was coming if he remained unsafe, explaining:

"And at this point, I'm feeling so confident in my competition skills that now I'm feeling ready to tackle it head-on and come away with that immunity necklace," he added further, "If I don’t win it, and Sage and Kristina don’t win it, we’re in trouble. One of us might be going home, and that is not what I want to see happen.”

Stay tuned for more updates.