Who went home in Survivor season 49 episode 12? Details explored

Survivor season 49 (Image via CBS)

Survivor season 49 alum Steven Ramm was eliminated in episode 12. His game was cut short right before heading towards the Season 49 finale. Although he was able to block Savannah's vote, Steven was blindsided “by his closest allies, Sage Ahrens-Nichols and Kristina Mills, in a unanimous 4-1 vote.”

After much debate, Sophi finally decided not to steal Rizo's idol, which made him the only player to make it into the finale with “an advantage everyone has known about since the merge.” Rizo also made a significant revelation about how he had been lying about his idol expiring at the Final Six, implying that he can now use it to his advantage in the finale and secure a spot in the Final Four.

Sophi seemingly had a change of heart and finally did not go against allies Rizo and Savannah. This change occurred after they all went through a rather emotional Mexican food reward together at the "Survivor" Sanctuary, bonding over “reading letters from family at home.”

Survivor season 49 alums Sage and Kristina open up about their decision

As Sage and Kristina discussed the benefit of keeping Steven so that he can seemingly beat their opponent, Savannah, in an immunity challenge. However, they ultimately thought that Steven, too, was too big a threat himself.

Steven also admitted that he is nervous, even though he has his advantage, because now he cannot anticipate how the other side will attempt to counter it. What came as a surprise was when Soph spoke just before the call to vote, referring to herself as a "silent assassin" and asking to take advantage of Steven's absence. As Steven was compelled to tell the truth, he said he did not, and Soph’s advantage was thus negated.

As the cast votes were revealed, it came down to Steven, Soph, Steven, Steven. Sage later turned to Steven and apologised to him as she said that she could not beat him and Rizo rightly declared “the misplay of their advantages such a cluster."

Steven Ramm opens up about his elimination before reaching the finale

In his exit interview, Steven admitted that it felt amazing not to be an imposter, as he had come in thinking he didn't deserve to be there, but now he knew that he did.

"Even though it was a little failure to launch, it was a complete mission success in terms of self-discovery. That feeling of self-confidence is worth more than anything."

Earlier, while talking to Rizzo about his unknown advantage, Steven said,

“Rizo pulls me aside. He thinks he got the whole advantage thing figured out. One tier more powerful than a Block a Vote. It gives me more to strike. A lot of paranoia is floating around and that's all you need in this game, is a little chaos. Today I went from having little to no options moving forward, from having a lot of options. That's how quickly the game can change."

Stay tuned for more updates.