Survivor season 49 episode 12 recap: Sage feels emotional while Rizo talks about a vote steal

Survivor season 49 (Image via CBS)

Survivor season 49, Episode 12, was all about an unexpected elimination, the hidden advantage and a reward challenge. This season is slowly heading towards the finale as the remaining castaways face the reward and immunity challenge.

As Tres Leches thought that they were safe, they assumed Sophi would play her advantage to take Steven’s advantage. However, Sophi seemingly found herself contemplating things, as she was not aware of what Steven’s advantage was. Meanwhile, Steven kept the details of his advantage hidden. Rizo told him:

“I don’t want to be the one to go home. I know for a fact that you have the vote steal.”

Survivor season 49 episode 12 recap: Contestants gear up for the “reward challenge”

The remaining contestants gather around for the reward challenge. As show host Jeff explains, the contestants had to race through challenges to gather three bags. These people tried to land a sandbag on top of a tall pole. The winner who aced the challenge got a Mexican feast, which included a spread of margaritas and desserts.

The winning individuals also got to stay overnight at the Sanctuary and received letters from home. As the winners read those letters, it gave them their much-needed boost. Rizo broke down in tears as he was seen crying while reading each of the letters.

The castaways later faced the immunity challenge where they were required to put "one foot on the end of a hinged beam and at the end of the beam is a ball. These contestants will then "use that one foot to keep the ball on the beam. The ball falls off, and they are out of the challenge." The remaining ones, who are all left with their ball on the beam, won immunity and also secured a spot in next week’s finale. As the description reads,

"For tonight, the sun is shining bright, so it’s hot. Then the wind is coming, to mess with them some. Rizo is out pretty fast. Then we see Soph drop her ball. Kristina is struggling, and her ball finally drops. It’s been three minutes, and three castaways are out."

The castaways successfully completed the challenge in Season 45. The winner of this particular challenge went on to win the season, as" the challenge lasted 24 minutes."

Rizo tries to know what kind of advantage Steven might have

As Rizo talks to Steven and tries to uncover the details of the advantage he has, Rizo tells Steven,

“Honestly if I know this game, I know what you got. And it’s a vote steal. I think I got a pretty good read. Just makes the most sense. I have a pretty good inclination of what it can be.”

Steven, however, had other plans in store as he opens up in the confessional clip,

“Rizo pulls me aside. He thinks he got the whole advantage thing figured out. One tier more powerful than a Block a Vote. It gives me more to strike.”

Stay tuned for more updates.